LOOK: US Space Force Uniforms Revealed; Twitter Reacts

Donald Trump has long promised the U.S. Space Force as the newest branch of the military, and it was approved in late-2019. Now, we are getting our first look at the uniforms for the Space Force and they are quite the doozy.

The first Space Force uniforms and utility nameplates arrived at the Pentagon on Friday, January 17, and the official United Space Space Force Twitter account was eager to share them with the world. So, without further introduction, here is a look at the very first uniforms for the long-awaited Space Force.

They seem harmless, right?

But why would you need to wear woodland camouflage in space? According to the Space Force, it opted to use the camouflage design to utilize “current Army/Air Force uniforms” in order to save money.

“USSF is utilizing current Army/Air Force uniforms, saving costs of designing/producing a new one. Members will look like their joint counterparts they’ll be working with, on the ground,” the Space Force Twitter account responded when asked the question.

Of course, Twitter had to fire out their best reactions to the comical uniforms.

“My dog is better camouflaged for space than whatever that is. If you’re looking to save the tax payers money this was only $3 in Walmart’s infants section,” one Twitter user wrote.

My dog is better camouflaged for space than whatever that is. If you're looking to save the tax payers money this was only $3 in Walmart's infants section. pic.twitter.com/MYPec5hMUC — Jackie D. (@brewsandbats) January 18, 2020

You can check out some of the other top reactions to the Space Force uniforms below.

So the new Space Force uniforms are out, and it looks like we have nothing to worry about-they will only be patrolling the forrest moon of Endor. pic.twitter.com/Frff1OzjIS — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) January 18, 2020

Space Force: *lands on Endor*

Space Force: Good thing we have this camo pattern for our ACUs

Ewoks: *sound horns, give war cries* Space Force: pic.twitter.com/RrB007LpOA — Sergeant Rowan Mooney, US Army (Retired) (@rowanred81) January 18, 2020

People are mocking the Pentagon's new camo Space Force uniforms as if the Battle of Endor never happened pic.twitter.com/jqtCVtJdvu — Guy (@flimflamma) January 18, 2020

I’m dressed better for Space Force than this and I’m wearing $10 leggings from Target https://t.co/gG9k1UoYwr pic.twitter.com/HAjiIyP3iM — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) January 18, 2020

Why, exactly, couldn't the #SpaceForce uniforms have simply been black for the blackness of space, with an undershirt indicating in what capacity you work, simple insignia… oh, wait. Well, I guess Trump's Space Force is too afraid to copy those "liberals" in Hollywood! pic.twitter.com/7TgS7QFuUt — MLZ (@MLZambrana) January 18, 2020

The Space Force being camo = little kids playing hide & seek pic.twitter.com/RR8xR2vRIp — Michael Tannenbaum (@iamTannenbaum) January 18, 2020

gonna sell my cool space camo design to the space force for a billion dollars pic.twitter.com/gi0gRpakyQ — Emperor Ovaltine (@KyleMaurer) January 18, 2020

Space Force uniforms. pic.twitter.com/5R7epj7S3f — The Uneasy Idealist (@uneasyidealist) January 18, 2020

Now, let’s remember how we got here.

“The dangers to our country constantly evolve and so must we. Now, those who wish to harm the United States, to seek to challenge us in the ultimately high ground of space—it’s going to be a whole different ballgame,” Trump told reporters in August 2019 about the launch of space command, as transcribed by The Hill.

“The establishment of the 11th combatant command is a landmark moment. This is landmark day, one that recognizes the centrality of space to America’s national security and defense.”

The Space Force seems like it is going to be the gift that keeps on giving.