Chikaodinaka Nwankpa, a former professor at Drexel University, has found himself in some serious trouble after it was discovered that he misused federal grant money on strippers, food, and other items for his personal pleasure, according to the New York Post.

Nwankpa has been charged with felony counts of unlawful taking and theft by deception.

The 57-year-old allegedly used grant money from the Navy, the Department of Energy and the National Science Foundation over the course of a decade.

During his time at Drexel, Nwankpa led the university’s electrical engineering department.

From the report:

He squandered around $96,000 in federal grant funds at adult entertainment venues and sports bars between 2010 and 2017, officials allege. He also blew threw another $89,000 on iTunes purchases and meals. The university revealed the alleged fraud last October, claiming it had only discovered the spending spree during a 2017 audit. Nwankpa allegedly admitted to the unauthorized expenses when confronted by school officials and resigned from the college. He also gave around $53,00 to the university, which paid $189,000 to resolve potential civil liability in the case.

If he is convicted on the charges, Nwankpa will face up to 14 years in prison.

