Mac Miller’s posthumous album “Circles” is finally here. On Friday, January 17, the project was dropped in large part thanks to some help from composer Jon Brion. Miller’s family had previously released a statement explaining the important role Brion had in making the project come to fruition.

“Here we are. The act of having to write this at all feels surreal. At the time of his passing, Malcolm was well into the process of recording his companion album to Swimming entitled Circles. Two different styles complementing each other, completing a circle. Swimming in Circles was the concept. He had been working with Jon Brion, who after hearing some early versions of songs, cleared his calendar to help Malcolm fine-tune them,” Miller’s family wrote in a statement.

“After his passing, Jon dedicated himself to finishing Circles based on his time and conversations with Malcolm. We are eternally grateful to Jon and to those who gave their best to the difficult and emotional task of putting out this body of work. This is a complicated process that has no right answer. No clear path. We simply know that it was important to Malcolm for the world to hear it. One of the most difficult decisions in the process is how best to let people know about it, how to communicate meaningfully while keeping sacred what should be kept sacred. So this will be the only post on any of his channels.”

So how did it all turn out?

All of the information you need to listen to the album can be seen below.

Mac Miller ‘Circles’ Details

Album: ‘Circles’

Artist: Mac Miller

Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap

Run Time: 12 Songs, 48 Minutes

Release Date: Friday, January 17, 2020 | ℗ 2020 Warner Records Inc.

Listen to Mac Miller ‘Circles’ on Spotify

To listen to Mac Miller ‘Circles’ on Spotify Music click here or stream below when it becomes available.

Listen to Mac Miller ‘Circles’ on Apple Music

To listen to Mac Miller ‘Circles’ on Apple Music click here or stream below when it becomes available.

Mac Miller ‘Circles’ Tracklist

1. “Circles”

2. “Complicated”

3. “Blue World”

4. “Good News”

5. “I Can See”

6. “Everybody”

7. “Woods”

8. “Hand Me Downs”

9. “That’s on Me”

10. “Hands”

11. “Surf”

12. “Once a Day”