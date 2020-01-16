Ranking the best possible Super Bowl LIV matchups

Only one game stands in the way of the four remaining teams in the NFL Playoffs and a trip to play in Super Bowl 54.

On Sunday, January 19, the conference championships will decide which two teams represent both the AFC and NFC on Super Bowl Sunday next month.

Whether you’re looking to place a bet on the Super Bowl legally or just want to know your favorite NFL team’s chances of hoisting the Lombardi Trophy, the oddsmakers at online sportsbooks do a great job at providing us some insight into the potential title game matchups.

First, let’s dig our cleats in to get our footing and check out the latest odds to win Super Bowl 54 on February 2, 2020, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Super Bowl 54 Betting Odds – Conference Championships

Kansas City Chiefs +125

San Francisco 49ers +165

Green Bay Packers +800

Tennessee Titans +800

According to the oddsmakers, a meeting between the Chiefs and the 49ers in the Super Bowl is the most likely matchup to come out of the conference championship weekend, with the Chiefs getting the best odds out of the AFC and the 49ers having the best chance in the NFC.

On the flip side, the Super Bowl matchup that’s most unlikely to take place is Titans vs. Packers, with both teams currently tied for the worst odds on the board.

But of the possible matchups, which would be the best? Whether it’s for the epic storylines or for the best prop bets and betting lines, here is a ranking of the best possible Super Bowl LIV matchups, from bottom to top.

Best Super Bowl 54 Matchups

Tennessee Titans vs. San Francisco 49ers

Coming in at the bottom of the list is a potential Titans vs. 49ers title game matchup. However, this game may at the top of your list if you enjoyed the New England Patriots’ 13-3 slugfest victory over the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl 53.

While most would call you a masochist for enjoying the lowest-scoring Super Bowl of all time, you may just prefer how professional gridiron football was played back in the “good ole days.”

And if you want a run-first, defensive struggle, punt-fueled fiesta down in South Beach, then the possibility of Titans-49ers probably already has you foaming beer out of your mouth.

Tennessee Titans vs. Green Bay Packers

Next up is a potential game that slightly tops the previously mentioned matchup, but not by very much. Because of his ability to make miracles out of the mayhem on the field, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers makes this both a bet-able and watchable game versus the Titans.

Placing the Titans in the bottom tier isn’t an attempt to take anything away from their accomplishments. Upsetting both the defending Super Bowl champions and this year’s favorite is an impressive feat.

But seeing Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill throw for under 100 passing yards in two straight games doesn’t meet the “sex factor” requirement. Do you know what does? Rodgers because he’s dating Danica Patrick, and we all want Super Bowl prop bets on how many times she’ll be shown on the broadcast.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers

As mentioned above, a Chief-49ers Super Bowl is the most likely possibility, according to the current betting odds. And while this matchup does feature talent all over the field, it doesn’t quite take the number one spot on the list.

Seeing Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the 2018 NFL MVP, make his first appearance on the game’s biggest stage makes any matchup with his team in it must-see-TV. And going up against the top defense in the league means this game will check the “unstoppable force vs. immovable object” storyline.

Because 49ers offense with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo didn’t put up the biggest numbers on the field this season, the outcome of Chiefs-49ers may turn out to be a low scoring affair. And while no one wants that, you can bet on seeing some interesting proposition wagers if Jimmy G brings porn star Kiara Mia to the game. And why wouldn’t he? After all, everything she touches “turns to gold.”

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Green Bay Packers

If the old saying of “chicks dig the long ball” is true for baseball, then “chicks dig the deep ball” is definitely the case for football. And when it comes to watching two gunslingers drop 50+ yard bombs all game from the quarterback position, then it doesn’t get much better than a Chiefs-Packers Super Bowl matchup.

Mahomes and Rodgers are two of the NFL’s elite quarterbacks and while Rodgers is already a lock for the Hall of Fame at age 36, Mahomes, who’s only 24 years old, is a pretty safe bet to have his head on display in Canton, Ohio when all is said and done.

The two MVP winning quarterbacks would also be facing defenses that are good but not great, meaning points won’t need to be bought at a premium. In other words, the matchup has the potential to be a barn burner down in South Beach.

After watching two teams stuck in neutral for 60 minutes during Super Bowl 53, a game between the Chiefs and Packers is our best bet to see a sexy turbo-charged, high-scoring Super Bowl 54 matchup as the final game of the NFL’s 100th season.