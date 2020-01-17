Allahu Snackbar. Jabba the Jihadi is now a thing. The internet had a hilarious reaction to the capture of Abu Abdul Bari, also known as Shifa al-Nima. The 560-pound ISIS official “put the fat in Fatwa” and earned the nickname after photos showed the jihadi being loaded onto the back of a flatbed truck because he was so large, according to Stars and Stripes.

Maajid Nawaz, founder of the London-based anti-extremism think Quilliam, shared photos of Jabba the Jihadi being loaded onto the pickup on social media.

“He was so overweight, maybe from remaining sedentary in his hiding place, that he had to be taken by police in the back of a pick up truck,” he wrote on Facebook. “Most religious justifications provided to ISIS for enslaving, raping, torturing, ethnic cleansing & massacring Iraqis, Syrians & others are from this paltry beast who can’t even stand on his own two legs.

“Do not underestimate the psychological blow the image of this obese monster being arrested is to ISIS. Gluttony is frowned upon by jihadists. But also, ISIS branded themselves as fighters possessing rare courage & discipline… meanwhile this walrus was their top religious cleric.”

Latest photos for #ISIS Mufti. He was the strongest supporter of demolishing Mosul heritage. He used to give the Friday Sermon in my neighborhood. He cheered up in the very Friday after the blowing of Prophet Jonah Mosque in the early days of their invasion.

“He was also one of the biggest heads who gave fatwas to execute, enslave,confiscate, and do all the filthy deeds of their followers. Abu Ayoob, the supreme mufti, was droned in Western Mosul during the battle to retake the city from ISIS.”

Bari’s home was reportedly captured when a SWAT team raided his home.

Unconfirmed news say SWAT raided the house where he was hiding in Mansoor nhood, W Mosul.

I wish you all the justice in the world for all the crimes you gave the execuse to commit. Many families will cheer up tonight, but that unfortunately will not bring their beloved back. — Ali Y. Al-Baroodi (@AliBaroodi) January 16, 2020

As you might expect, the internet had plenty of jokes about the overweight ISIS official.

One thing for certain no chance he was going to run away 😂 — James Deegan MC (@jamesdeeganMC) January 17, 2020

"I've not seen my willy in two years, which is long enough to declare it legally dead!" pic.twitter.com/NKBqD15izt — Khaled Alameddine (@KhaledA93) January 16, 2020

The internet remains undefeated.