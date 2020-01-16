Super Bowl 54 National Anthem: Demi Lovato to Perform

Demi Lovato is set to return to the national stage in 2020. Just two days after announcing she will perform at the 2020 Grammy Awards, Lovato has announced that she will be performing the national anthem at Super Bowl 54 next month. Last year’s national anthem was performed by Gladys Knight.
Lovato took to social media to share the big news with her fans.
“Singing the National Anthem at #SBLIV See you in Miami @NFL,” Lovato wrote.
Super Bowl 54 will take place on Sunday, February 2, 2020, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. The championship game will air live on FOX with Joe Buck and Troy Aikman in the booth, while Erin Andrews, Kristina Pink, and Chris Myers provide updates from the sidelines.
The singing of the “Star-Spangled Banner” will mark Lovato’s first live performance since 2018 when she was hospitalized for a drug overdose and eventually went to treatment.
Lovato joins a star-studded lineup for Super Bowl 54 in Miami which includes Jennifer Lopez and Shakira, who will be headlining the halftime show.
