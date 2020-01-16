Convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s death continues to be surrounded by suspect details, incomplete information, and conspiracy theories, and the latest comments from pathologist Dr. Michael Baden once again suggest that Epstein did not kill himself.

While speaking with Dr. Oz, Baden said Epstein was likely murdered and did not hang himself because he had burst capillaries in his eyes which is more consistent with strangulation than hanging.

“In a hanging, the arteries and the blood vessels, the veins are both clogged off and the person is pale. The face is pale,” Baden said. “That’s right. No blood coming in or out…. with a manual strangulation, there’s a backup of a pressure and the little capillaries can rupture and they’re best seen in the eye.

“The blood settles after we die. The so-called lividity, if your hanging, the lividity is on the lower part on the legs. ‘These would be like maroon/ purple, front and back and they aren’t.”

Epstein was found dead in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan, New York in August 2019. Footage from security cameras surrounding his jail cell has either not been found or was not usable, while other reports state prison guards on duty did not follow proper protocol and failed to consistently check on Epstein’s cell.

Jeffrey Epstein had burst capillaries in his eyeballs after he died which pathologist suggests he was STRANGLED https://t.co/j2QwO3iPTX — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) January 16, 2020

Just 24 hours prior to the disgraced financier and convicted pedophile being found dead in his Manhattan jail cell, court documents were unsealed that named a bunch of powerful and wealthy men including a prince and multiple politicians. There is also the fact that prison guards did not check on Epstein every 30 minutes on the night of his death despite that being a requirement.

Epstein had also recently been taken off of suicide watch, while his cellmate was transferred in the days prior to his death.

While we wait for answers, Attorney General William Barr has stated that multiple investigations have been launched as the Department of Justice attempts to get to the bottom of how Epstein passed away.