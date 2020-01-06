Jeffrey Epstein Suicide: Forensic Pathologist Says Evidence Points to Murder

There are still plenty of questions surrounding the death of Jeffrey Epstein. Despite the reports that the disgraced billionaire and convicted pedophile committed suicide in his jail cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York, there are plenty of conspiracy theories — and memes — claiming that Epstein didn’t kill himself.

Now, after a report by 60 Minutes, those conspiracy theories have been reignited.

Dr. Michael Baden, a forensic pathologist, suggests that the evidence does not point towards suicide but instead points towards the financier being murdered. In fact, Epstein had a ballpoint pen and would not have been given the object if he was believed to be suicidal.

Baden pointed to the often referenced fractured hyoid bone as a reason why Epstein’s death may have been murder.

“There were fractures of the left, the right, thyroid cartilage and the left hyoid bone,” Baden said. “I have never seen three fractures like this in a suicidal hanging. Sometimes there’s a fracture of the hyoid bone or a fracture of the thyroid cartilage. Very unusual to have two and not three. And going over— over a thousand jail hangings, suicides in the New York City state prisons over the past 40-50 years, no one had three fractures.”

“I have never seen three fractures like this in a suicidal hanging.” Dr. Michael Baden lays out the forensic reasons why he’s skeptical of the medical examiner’s ruling that Jeffrey Epstein killed himself. **This video contains graphic images.** https://t.co/LnSZA1bIB1 pic.twitter.com/J46XhGfGws — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 6, 2020

Baden also questioned the news Epstein allegedly used.

“What I see here is that this noose doesn’t match the ligature furrow mark. It’s wider than this,” Epstein said. “This looks like a clean noose that was never used to compress anybody’s neck. Most hangings — especially free hangings the ligature slides up to beneath the jawbone, the mandible. Here it’s in the middle of the neck.”

There have also been reports that surveillance footage has gone missing, that cameras around his cell were not functioning, and that the on-duty guards did not use the proper protocol, so the questions surrounding his death aren’t going to go away anytime soon.

60 Minutes reviewed hundreds of graphic photographs from the autopsy of Jeffrey Epstein and inside his cell. Here are the known facts. **This video contains graphic images that some viewers may find disturbing.**https://t.co/oVeiCRd8A6 pic.twitter.com/QOwq8Eqiah — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 6, 2020

Just 24 hours prior to the disgraced financier and convicted pedophile being found dead in his Manhattan jail cell, court documents were unsealed that named a bunch of powerful and wealthy men including a prince and multiple politicians. There is also the fact that prison guards did not check on Epstein every 30 minutes on the night of his death despite that being a requirement.

Epstein had also recently been taken off of suicide watch, while his cellmate was transferred in the days prior to his death.

While we wait for answers, Attorney General William Barr has stated that multiple investigations have been launched as the Department of Justice attempts to get to the bottom of how Epstein passed away.