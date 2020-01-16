Odell Beckham has a warrant out for his arrest. The New Orleans Police Department has obtained an arrest warrant against the Cleveland Browns star wide receiver for an incident inside of the locker room at Mercedes-Benz Stadium as the LSU football team celebrated their win over the Clemson Tigers in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game, according to NOLA.com.

Once in the locker room, Odell continued to enjoy the moment with the Tigers which led to a hilarious moment with a police officer.

In a video shared to LSU offensive lineman Adrian Magee’s Instagram account, Beckham can be seen walking around the locker room as players danced to Lil ELT’s “Get the Gat” while smoking cigars.

One police officer in the locker room appeared to threaten to arrest players for smoking inside of the locker room and Odell wasn’t going to let him shut down the fun.

While the cop is speaking to offensive lineman Damien Lewis when Odell snuck up in the background. Odell can then be seen winding up and delivering a solid smack on the officer’s ass. The officer quickly turned around to see the NFL wide receiver standing behind him. Odell then went back to dancing while the officer wandered off looking confused.

Beckham is accused of simple battery of a police officer in the incident.

OBJ wasn’t gonna let that officer spoil the fun.. told him to get the gat. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/sWoWj53r42 — 🕊 (@wannabjoyful) January 14, 2020

Beckham, who also was under fire for handing out stacks of cash to LSU players on the field after the national championship win, was not arrested following the incident. We will have to wait and see what his punishment is for his aggressive slap on the butt.