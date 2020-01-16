Antonio Brown no longer has an agent. The troubled NFL wide receiver has been conditionally dropped by agent Drew Rosenhaus after a string of erratic behavior that the pass-catcher has inexplicably streamed live on social media.

“Agent Drew Rosenhaus conditionally terminated his relationship with Antonio Brown today until the free-agent WR seeks counsel, per an NFLPA source. Rosenhaus wrote in the letter that the NFLPA received today that he would like to work with Brown, but not until he first gets help,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on Twitter.

Rosenhaus is hoping that Brown can get treatment following his most recent outburst which included an expletive-filled rant at police officers while also throwing a bag of gummy penises at his ex-girlfriend.

Brown recorded the encounter, which took place as his children were being loaded into a squad car, on Instagram.

It was allegedly the third incident in three months for Brown, according to CBS Pittsburgh.

Like Rosenhaus, we hope Brown can get the help that he needs.

Brown forced his way out of Oakland after a preseason filled with absurd drama stemming from the wide receiver’s frost-bitten feet to threatening to retire over an issue with his league-approved helmet. The Raiders acquired Brown in the offseason via a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers but they ultimately decided the headaches weren’t worth it.

Brown then was a member of the New England Patriots before his second release in weeks after multiple sexual assault allegations and reportedly sending threatening messages to one of his accusers. However, with the sexual assault allegations against him and Brown’s continued antics, the Patriots decided to move on.

Throughout his career in the NFL, Brown has hauled in 837 catches for 11,207 yards and 74 touchdowns. Last season, Brown recorded 104 catches for 1,297 yards and 15 touchdowns. In each of the last 6 seasons, Brown has recorded at least 100 catches and 1,000 yards.