Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez the Netflix documentary series taking a look at the rise and fall of former New England Patriots star tight end Aaron Hernandez has officially hit the streaming service on Wednesday, January 15.

The series takes a look at Hernandez’s rise to fame which included starring at the University of Florida and signing a five-year, $40 million contract with New England before his downfall and arrest for murder.

Hernandez ultimately killed himself in 2007 while serving a life sentence behind bars for the murder of semi-pro football player Odin Lloyd. Hernandez had advanced chronic traumatic encephalopathy, a degenerative brain disease linked to concussions and other head trauma, following his death. It was reported the former Florida Gators and NFL tight end wrote “John 3:16” in ink on his forehead and in blood on a jail cell wall before his suicide.

It was also alleged that Hernandez fatally shot Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado in 2012 after a confrontation at a nightclub, before going on to play a full season with the New England Patriots.

In the three-part Netflix documentary, interviews and calls from close associates of Hernandez will be included along with a closer dive into his life before and after his rise to stardom and fall from grace. The film will also include phone calls and interviews that took place in the courtroom during his trial.

You can check out the official trailer for Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez below.

‘Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez’ Trailer & Viewing Details

Date: Wednesday, January 15, 2019

Time: 3:00 AM EST

TV Channel: Netflix

Live Stream: Netflix

Director: Geno McDermott

Synopsis: Via interviews with friends, players and insiders, this docuseries examines how Aaron Hernandez went from an NFL star to a convicted killer.