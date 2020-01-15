Grace Rett, a 20-year-old sophomore member of the Holy Cross rowing team, was killed in a crash involving a van carrying members of the team on their way to training. A red Dodge pickup truck collided with the van that was carrying the team and 13 others were injured, according to a TCPalm.com report.

Rett had just celebrated her 20th birthday on Tuesday.

The accident occurred in Vero Beach, Florida and Rett was sitting in the front passenger’s seat. Many of the other injured victims were transported to the hospital by helicopter.

“Our community has suffered a tragic loss. I extend my deepest condolences to Grace’s family, members of the women’s rowing team and their coaches, and all who loved Grace,” said college President Rev. Philip L. Boroughs, S.J. in a prepared statement.

“In our grief, we pray that the healing power of the love of Christ will touch their hearts and provide some peace. I ask that all members of the community support one another at this time and pray for the healing of those involved in the accident.”

The sophomore was majoring in English and psychology. Last month, she had set a world record for indoor rowing by completing 62 hours straight on an erg machine, according to the local CBS News affiliate.

“Today, our community is faced with unimaginable tragedy and devastating loss. Everyone who knew Grace was touched by her warm heart, tenacious work ethic and inspirational drive,” said Holy Cross Athletic Director Marcus Blossom in a prepared statement. “Our entire Holy Cross community is mourning today, and our focus is on supporting our Crusader students, families, faculty and staff, both here and in Florida. Our prayers are with Grace’s family and all those injured in today’s events. We ask for everyone’s thoughts and prayers.”

