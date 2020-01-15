College Basketball, Week 11: Odds To Win 2020 NCAA Tournament

The 2019-20 college basketball season is rolling along with March Madness just two months away. As we continue to approach the final stretch before the 2020 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, the oddsmakers are taking a look at the top teams in the nation and handicapping the field to determine who are the favorites to bring home the national championship.

The Gonzaga Bulldogs continue to hold on to the No. 1 spot in the latest AP Top 25 poll for Week 11, while Baylor jumped to No. 2. Rounding out the top five was the Duke Blue Devils, Auburn Tigers, and Butler Bulldogs.

According to the latest odds, the Duke Blue Devils and Gonzaga Bulldogs are favored over the rest of the field, while the Kansas Jayhawks and Louisville Cardinals sit close behind.

How do the oddsmakers see your favorite team’s chances to bring home the national title? Will the top teams in Week 11 be able to hang on as their status as contenders or will they be exposed as pretenders as the season goes on?

A look at the latest odds to win the 2020 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, via Bovada.lv.

2020 NCAA Basketball Tournament Betting Odds

Duke +1000

Gonzaga +1000

Kansas +1100

Louisville +1100

Michigan St +1200

Baylor +1400

Ohio St +1400

Kentucky +1600

Oregon +1600

Maryland +1800

Butler +2200

Arizona +2500

Auburn +2500

Dayton +2500

Michigan +2500

San Diego State +2500

Seton Hall +3300

Florida +4000

Florida St +4000

Villanova +4000

West Virginia +4000

Memphis +5000

Purdue +5000

Virginia +5000

Wichita State +5000

Texas Tech +6000

Colorado +7500

Illinois +7500

North Carolina +7500

Wisconsin +7500

Indiana +8000

Tennessee +8000

Washington +8000

Xavier +8000

Marquette +10000

Texas +10000