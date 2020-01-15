College Basketball, Week 11: Odds To Win 2020 NCAA Tournament

The 2019-20 college basketball season is rolling along with March Madness just two months away. As we continue to approach the final stretch before the 2020 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, the oddsmakers are taking a look at the top teams in the nation and handicapping the field to determine who are the favorites to bring home the national championship.
The Gonzaga Bulldogs continue to hold on to the No. 1 spot in the latest AP Top 25 poll for Week 11, while Baylor jumped to No. 2. Rounding out the top five was the Duke Blue Devils, Auburn Tigers, and Butler Bulldogs.
According to the latest odds, the Duke Blue Devils and Gonzaga Bulldogs are favored over the rest of the field, while the Kansas Jayhawks and Louisville Cardinals sit close behind.
How do the oddsmakers see your favorite team’s chances to bring home the national title? Will the top teams in Week 11 be able to hang on as their status as contenders or will they be exposed as pretenders as the season goes on?
A look at the latest odds to win the 2020 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, via Bovada.lv.
2020 NCAA Basketball Tournament Betting Odds
- Duke +1000
- Gonzaga +1000
- Kansas +1100
- Louisville +1100
- Michigan St +1200
- Baylor +1400
- Ohio St +1400
- Kentucky +1600
- Oregon +1600
- Maryland +1800
- Butler +2200
- Arizona +2500
- Auburn +2500
- Dayton +2500
- Michigan +2500
- San Diego State +2500
- Seton Hall +3300
- Florida +4000
- Florida St +4000
- Villanova +4000
- West Virginia +4000
- Memphis +5000
- Purdue +5000
- Virginia +5000
- Wichita State +5000
- Texas Tech +6000
- Colorado +7500
- Illinois +7500
- North Carolina +7500
- Wisconsin +7500
- Indiana +8000
- Tennessee +8000
- Washington +8000
- Xavier +8000
- Marquette +10000
- Texas +10000