AP Top 25 College Football Rankings 2020: Final AP Poll

The 2019 college football season is in the books and the LSU Tigers are national champions. The Associated Press dropped its final AP Top 25 Poll of the season following the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship Game on Monday, January 13 to show how the teams stack up after the conclusion of a busy year.

LSU and Clemson take the top two spots, while the Ohio State Buckeyes and Georgia Bulldogs round out the top four. Sitting at No. 5 is the Oregon Ducks.

Rounding out the top 10 is the Florida Gators, Oklahoma Sooners, Alabama Crimson Tide, Penn State Nittany Lions, and Minnesota Gophers.

Where does your favorite team stand entering the offseason in the eyes of the Associated Press voters?

The final AP Top 25 poll can be seen below.

AP Top 25 College Football Rankings — Final Poll of the Season

LSU Clemson Ohio State Georgia Oregon Florida Oklahoma Alabama Penn State Minnesota Wisconsin Notre Dame Baylor Auburn Iowa Utah Memphis Michigan Appalachian State Navy Cincinnati Air Force Boise State UCF Texas

Others receiving votes: Texas A&M 54, Florida Atlantic 46, Washington 39, Virginia 28, USC 16, San Diego State 13, Arizona State 12, SMU 10, Tennessee 8, California 6, Louisiana Tech 2, Kentucky 2, Kansas State 2, Louisiana-Lafayette 2

The Associated Press rankings carry more weight than polls like the Coaches Poll and FWAA Poll, as they are part of the deciding factor on which teams reach the College Football Playoff. The Coaches Poll, which is not part of the College Football Playoff selection committee’s formula to determine the four teams that will compete for the College Football Playoff National Championship, is voted on by 65 FBS head coaches.

Longtime college football writers who vote in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll include Ben Jones, Bill Landis, Brett McMurphy, Brian Howell, Rece Davis, Rob Long, Robert Gagliardi, Steve Layman, Steve Virgen, Tom Murphy, and Tony Parks.

The Associated Press began its college football poll on Oct. 19, 1936, and it is now the longest-running poll of those that award national titles at the end of the season. The preseason poll was started in 1950. A panel of 62 sports writers and broadcasters from around the country votes on the poll weekly.