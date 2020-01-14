A group of Penn State football players has been accused of violent sexual hazing by a former player, with allegations that the players made references to convicted child rapist and disgraced former Nittany Lions assistant Jerry Sandusky.

The players named in the lawsuit were star outside linebacker and Cotton Bowl Defensive MVP Damion Barber, All Big-Ten defensive end Micah Parsons, Yetur Gross-Matos and Jesse Luketa

The allegations were made by defensive back Isaiah Humphries, who ultimately transferred out of State College to join the California Golden Bears.

Humphries is now suing Penn State, James Franklin, and Damion Barber, who was suspended by Penn State for a violation of team rules related to hazing, according to a report from TMZ Sports. Humphries says he reported the hazing to members of the Nittany Lions coaching staff, including head coach James Franklin, but the Penn State Univ. Office of Sexual Misconduct Prevention and Response launched its own investigation and only suspended Barber for one game.

Allegations in the lawsuit are troubling.

Among the allegations are upperclassmen telling underclassmen “this is prison” and other comments like “I am going to f*ck you … I am going to Sandusky you … This is Jerry.”

TMZ adds even more disturbing details:

Upperclassmen wrestle lower classmen to the ground and “place [his] genitals on the face of the lower classmen.”

An upperclassman would hold down a lower classman and “present his penis close to the face of the lower classman and stroke his genitalia simulating the action of ejaculation.”

Humphries claims an upperclassman would put his penis on the buttocks of the lower classmen and stroke and again simulate masturbation … sometimes while the victim was naked in the locker room shower.

Upperclassmen would grab lower classmen by the genitals

Penn State has not issued an official response to the damning allegations.