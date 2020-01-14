Chad Johnson Says He Is Getting an XFL Tryout as a Kicker

Chad Johnson, the wide receiver formerly known as Ochocinco, is attempting a comeback to professional football. Johnson has long said that he wants to make a return to the NFL, but first could be a stop in the soon-to-be-revived XFL.

Johnson claimed on social media that he has earned a tryout next week with the XFL, but it comes with a catch.

Ochocinco wouldn’t be returning to the field as a wide receiver, but instead as a kicker.

“The opportunity to kick in the XFL has presented itself, I must tryout Monday in Houston, I’m excited as hell and I’m sure all will go well,” Johnson wrote on social media.

Johnson has long claimed that he has the talent to be a professional kicker, and he showed off his skills in 2009 by kicking an extra point and kickoff during a preseason game. Johnson also played semi-pro soccer with Boca Raton FC in March of last year.

At the end of 2019, Johnson also shared a video on social media that showed him booting a lengthy field goal before he claimed he could split the uprights from 60 or 70 yards out while saying an opportunity to return to the NFL is already set up with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

“I’m going back to the [NFL] as a kicker next year, I spoke with Goodell and I will get the opportunity. I’m good from 60 and 70 yards if I had a cleat on my plant foot,” he said.

Bringing Ochocinco to the XFL would certainly be a great marketing move — and they’d move plenty of his jerseys. It would also bring some excitement to the game and he’d immediately become the league’s most well-known player.

And if he does prove himself on the field, who wouldn’t want to see Chad Johnson lining up in the NFL preseason in an attempt to make a 53-man roster at a brand new position at age 40?