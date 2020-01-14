The LSU football program continues to rack in the awards. After winning the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship Game over the defending champion Clemson Tigers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Ed Orgeron’s squad has been honored by the National Football Foundation (NFF) & College Hall of Fame today.

Following LSU’s 42-25 win, the Tigers were named the 2019 NFF MacArthur Bowl recipient for the third time in school history and first time under Orgeron. The MacArthur Bowl trophy is kept at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta. The trophy has been presented to every national champion since 1959.

“On behalf of the National Football Foundation, our 12,000 members and our board of directors, and Chairman Archie Manning, we are extremely proud to recognize Coach Ed Orgeron and the Tigers,” said NFF President & CEO Steve Hatchell in a statement.

“This trophy was started in 1959 by General Douglas MacArthur, Grantland Rice, the great sports writer and legendary coach Red Blaik, and etched on the side of this stadium replica in all silver are all of the subsequent national champions. As the keepers of the history and the legacy of the sport of college football, we are exceptionally pleased to engrave the 2019 LSU team on its walls.”

LSU was led by Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow, who is expected to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

“It’s an honor to be here today representing Louisiana State University, the National Championship, the Fighting LSU Tigers,” said Orgeron. “So proud of our football team. I do believe it’s one of the greatest accomplishments in football history. So proud of Joe Burrow, the leadership that he brought to our football team; he’s one of the best football players I’ve seen in a long time. He’s even a better young man. So proud of our coaching staff, the job that they did all year. We started working last January 17th [which] was our first football school. We’ve worked one year, and I reminded the team how we got here.”

Winners in the last decade included Alabama 2009, Auburn 2010, Alabama 2011, Alabama 2012, Florida State 2013, Ohio State 2014, Alabama 2015, Clemson 2016, Alabama 2017, Clemson 2018, and LSU in 2019.