Billie Eilish will be part of the James Bond world. On Tuesday, January 14, it was confirmed that the star singer will be recording the title track for the upcoming Bond film No Time To Die. Eilish will be recording the song along with her brother, Finneas.

Eilish and Finneas also co-wrote the song for the film which is set to hit theaters in April.

“It feels crazy to be a part of this in every way. To be able to score the theme song to a film that is part of such a legendary series is a huge honor. James Bond is the coolest film franchise ever to exist. I’m still in shock,” Eilish said in a statement, via Variety.

Finneas added, “Writing the theme song for a Bond film is something we’ve been dreaming about doing our entire lives. There is no more iconic pairing of music and cinema than the likes of Goldfinger and Live And Let Die. We feel so so lucky to play a small role in such a legendary franchise, long live 007.”

There had long been rumors that Eilish would be performing the theme song for the film, but now there is no longer a need for speculation.

“There are a chosen few who record a Bond theme. I am a huge fan of Billie and Finneas. Their creative integrity and talent are second to none and I cannot wait for audiences to hear what they’ve brought — a fresh new perspective whose vocals will echo for generations to come,” Director Cary Joji Fukunaga said.

Eilish, who is one of the brightest stars in the music industry, turned 18 in December.

It’s safe to say that her first year of adulthood is set up to be a major success as she continues to ride the wave of fame.