Clemson Football Roster For 2020 National Championship

The Clemson football program is searching for its fourth national championship — and third in four years — when they take on the top-ranked LSU Tigers in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, January 13.
Clemson enters the game as the No. 3-ranked program in the nation, but Dabo Swinney’s squad is the reigning national champion after last year’s blowout win over Alabama.
The Tigers offense is led by star quarterback Trevor Lawrence and running back Travis Etienne. as they average a whopping 45.3 points-per-game.
On the defensive side of the ball, Clemson has allowed just 10.6 points per game, which is the best defensive unit in the nation. The Tigers have also allowed a nation-best 244.7 yards per game throughout the season.
Who are the players responsible for the Tigers’ success this season?
The full roster can be seen below.
Clemson Football 2019-20 Roster
|
#
|
Name
|
Pos.
|
Ht./Wt.
|
Class
|
Exp
|
Hometown
|1
|Derion Kendrick
|CB
|6-0/180
|Sophomore
|1VL
|Rock Hill, SC
|2
|Frank Ladson Jr.
|WR
|6-4/190
|Freshman
|HS
|Miami, FL
|3
|Amari Rodgers
|WR
|5-10/210
|Junior
|2VL
|Knoxville, TN
|3
|Xavier Thomas
|DE
|6-2/260
|Sophomore
|1VL
|Florence, SC
|5
|KJ Henry
|DE
|6-4/240
|Freshman (RS)
|RS
|Winston-Salem, NC
|5
|Tee Higgins
|WR
|6-4/205
|Junior
|2VL
|Oak Ridge, TN
|6
|Mike Jones Jr.
|LB
|6-0/225
|Freshman (RS)
|RS
|Nashville, TN
|7
|Chase Brice
|QB
|6-3/225
|Sophomore (RS)
|1VL
|Grayson, GA
|7
|Justin Mascoll
|DE
|6-4/255
|Freshman (RS)
|RS
|Snellville, GA
|8
|Justyn Ross
|WR
|6-4/205
|Sophomore
|1VL
|Phenix City, AL
|8
|AJ Terrell
|CB
|6-2/190
|Junior
|2VL
|Atlanta, GA
|9
|Brian Dawkins Jr.
|CB
|5-7/170
|Junior (RS)
|SQ
|Parker, CO
|9
|Travis Etienne
|RB
|5-10/215
|Junior
|2VL
|Jennings, LA
|10
|Joseph Ngata
|WR
|6-4/215
|Freshman
|HS
|Folsom, CA
|10
|Baylon Spector
|LB
|6-1/225
|Sophomore (RS)
|1VL
|Calhoun, GA
|11
|Taisun Phommachanh
|QB
|6-4/210
|Freshman
|HS
|Bridgeport, CT
|11
|Isaiah Simmons
|LB
|6-4/225
|Junior (RS)
|2VL
|Olathe, KS
|12
|Ben Batson
|QB
|6-0/215
|Freshman (RS)
|RS
|Central, SC
|12
|K’Von Wallace
|S
|5-11/210
|Senior
|3VL
|Richmond, VA
|13
|Tyler Davis
|DL
|6-1/290
|Freshman
|HS
|Apopka, FL
|13
|Brannon Spector
|WR
|6-1/190
|Freshman
|HS
|Calhoun, GA
|14
|Denzel Johnson
|CB
|6-0/205
|Senior (RS)
|3VL
|Columbia, SC
|14
|Diondre Overton
|WR
|6-4/205
|Grad Student
|3VL
|Greensboro, NC
|15
|Patrick McClure
|QB
|6-1/195
|Sophomore (RS)
|HS
|Irmo, SC
|15
|Jake Venables
|LB
|6-1/225
|Freshman (RS)
|RS
|Clemson, SC
|16
|Trevor Lawrence
|QB
|6-6/215
|Sophomore
|1VL
|Cartersville, GA
|16
|Ray Thornton
|DB
|6-2/205
|Freshman
|HS
|Columbus, GA
|17
|Kane Patterson
|LB
|6-2/225
|Freshman
|HS
|Brentwood, TN
|17
|Cornell Powell
|WR
|6-0/210
|Junior (RS)
|RS
|Greenville, NC
|18
|Joseph Charleston
|S
|6-2/190
|Freshman
|HS
|Alpharetta, GA
|18
|TJ Chase
|WR
|6-0/185
|Junior (RS)
|2VL
|Plant City, FL
|19
|Michel Dukes
|RB
|5-11/190
|Freshman
|HS
|Charleston, SC
|19
|Tanner Muse
|S
|6-1/230
|Grad Student (RS)
|2VL
|Belmont, NC
|20
|LeAnthony Williams
|CB
|5-11/180
|Sophomore (RS)
|1VL
|Atlanta, GA
|21
|Bryton Constantin
|LB
|6-2/220
|Freshman
|HS
|Baton Rouge, LA
|21
|Darien Rencher
|RB
|5-8/195
|Junior (RS)
|SQ
|Anderson, SC
|22
|Xavier Kelly
|DL
|6-4/295
|Junior (RS)
|2VL
|Wichita, KS
|22
|Will Swinney
|WR
|5-8/185
|Junior
|2VL
|Clemson, SC
|23
|Andrew Booth Jr.
|DB
|6-1/180
|Freshman
|HS
|Dacula, GA
|23
|Lyn-J Dixon
|RB
|5-10/190
|Sophomore
|1VL
|Butler, GA
|24
|Nolan Turner
|S
|6-1/195
|Junior (RS)
|2VL
|Vestavia Hills, AL
|25
|JC Chalk
|TE
|6-3/260
|Junior (RS)
|2VL
|Argyle, Texas
|25
|Jalyn Phillips
|DB
|6-1/185
|Freshman
|HS
|Lawrenceville, GA
|26
|Sheridan Jones
|CB
|6-1/175
|Freshman
|HS
|Norfolk, VA
|26
|Jack McCall
|CB
|5-11/180
|Sophomore (RS)
|HS
|Mount Pleasant, SC
|27
|Carson Donnelly
|S
|5-10/180
|Freshman (RS)
|1VL
|Birmingham, AL
|27
|Chez Mellusi
|RB
|5-11/190
|Freshman
|HS
|Naples, FL
|29
|Michael Becker
|S
|6-1/190
|Freshman (RS)
|1VL
|Clemson, SC
|29
|Hampton Earle
|WR
|5-11/185
|Freshman
|HS
|Clemson, SC
|29
|BT Potter
|PK
|5-10/175
|Sophomore
|1VL
|Rock Hill, SC
|30
|Keith Maguire
|LB
|6-2/215
|Freshman
|HS
|Media, PA
|31
|Mario Goodrich
|CB
|6-0/190
|Sophomore
|1VL
|Kansas City, MO
|32
|Sylvester Mayers
|RB
|5-6/150
|Sophomore (RS)
|Richmond, VA
|32
|Etinosa Reuben
|DL
|6-4/280
|Freshman
|HS
|Kansas City, MO
|33
|Ty Lucas
|RB
|5-7/205
|Freshman (RS)
|HS
|Columbus, GA
|33
|Ruke Orhorhoro
|DL
|6-5/275
|Freshman
|HS
|Lagos, Nigeria
|34
|Logan Rudolph
|DE
|6-2/240
|Sophomore (RS)
|1VL
|Rock Hill, SC
|35
|Justin Foster
|DE
|6-2/265
|Junior
|2VL
|Shelby, NC
|36
|Lannden Zanders
|DB
|6-1/190
|Freshman
|HS
|Shelby, NC
|37
|Jake Herbstreit
|DB
|6-0/175
|Freshman
|HS
|Nashville, TN
|37
|Tyler Traynham
|RB
|5-5/165
|Grad Student (RS)
|Spartanburg, SC
|38
|Elijah Turner
|S
|5-11/185
|Junior (RS)
|TR
|Pickens, SC
|39
|Aidan Swanson
|P
|6-3/170
|Freshman
|HS
|Tampa, FL
|40
|Greg Williams
|DE
|6-4/235
|Freshman
|HS
|Swansea, SC
|41
|Jonathan Weitz
|PK
|6-0/175
|Freshman
|HS
|Charleston, SC
|42
|LaVonta Bentley
|LB
|6-1/215
|Freshman
|HS
|Birmingham, AL
|43
|Chad Smith
|LB
|6-3/240
|Grad Student (RS)
|3VL
|Sterling, VA
|44
|Nyles Pinckney
|DT
|6-1/305
|Junior (RS)
|2VL
|Beaufort, SC
|45
|Josh Jackson
|WR
|6-0/185
|Junior (RS)
|SQ
|Greenville, SC
|45
|Matt McMahan
|LB
|6-1/205
|Freshman
|HS
|Denver, NC
|46
|John Boyd
|LB
|6-0/220
|Sophomore (RS)
|TR
|Lilburn, GA
|46
|Jack Maddox
|LS
|6-3/215
|Sophomore (RS)
|1VL
|Acton, MA
|47
|Peter Cote
|S
|5-9/180
|Sophomore (RS)
|1VL
|Six Mile, SC
|47
|James Skalski
|LB
|6-0/240
|Junior (RS)
|RS
|Sharpsburg, GA
|48
|David Cote
|LB
|6-0/190
|Freshman
|HS
|Six Mile, SC
|48
|Landon Holden
|LB
|6-1/240
|Junior (RS)
|SQ
|Inman, SC
|48
|Will Spiers
|P
|6-5/225
|Junior (RS)
|2VL
|Cameron, SC
|49
|Matthew Maloney
|LB
|6-0/190
|Freshman
|HS
|Clemson, SC
|50
|Kaleb Boateng
|OL
|6-5/305
|Freshman
|HS
|Fort Lauderdale, FL
|52
|Tyler Brown
|LS
|6-0/220
|Freshman
|Greenville, SC
|52
|Tayquon Johnson
|DL
|6-3/290
|Freshman
|HS
|Williamsport, MD
|53
|Regan Upshaw
|LB
|5-11/235
|Junior (RS)
|2VL
|Bradenton, FL
|54
|Mason Trotter
|OL
|6-3/270
|Freshman
|HS
|Roebuck, SC
|55
|Hunter Rayburn
|OL
|6-4/320
|Freshman
|HS
|Pensacola, FL
|56
|Will Putnam
|OG
|6-3/295
|Freshman
|HS
|Tampa, FL
|58
|Patrick Phibbs
|LS
|6-2/210
|Senior (RS)
|2VL
|Pittsburgh, PA
|59
|Gage Cervenka
|OL
|6-3/325
|Grad Student (RS)
|3VL
|Greenwood, SC
|59
|Jordan Williams
|DT
|6-4/305
|Sophomore (RS)
|1VL
|Virginia Beach, VA
|60
|Mac Cranford
|OL
|6-2/260
|Freshman
|HS
|Hartsville, SC
|62
|Cade Stewart
|OL
|6-3/300
|Junior (RS)
|2VL
|Six Mile, SC
|63
|Zac McIntosh
|OL
|5-11/295
|Sophomore (RS)
|Belton, SC
|65
|Matt Bockhorst
|OG
|6-4/300
|Sophomore (RS)
|1VL
|Cincinnati, Ohio
|67
|Will Edwards
|OT
|6-5/255
|Freshman (RS)
|Greenville, SC
|69
|Marquis Sease
|OL
|5-11/275
|Sophomore (RS)
|HS
|Swansea, SC
|71
|Jordan McFadden
|OL
|6-3/300
|Freshman (RS)
|RS
|Roebuck, SC
|72
|Blake Vinson
|OT
|6-4/285
|Sophomore (RS)
|1VL
|Ocala, FL
|73
|Tremayne Anchrum
|OT
|6-2/310
|Senior
|3VL
|Powder Springs, GA
|74
|John Simpson
|OG
|6-4/330
|Senior
|3VL
|North Charleston, SC
|76
|Sean Pollard
|OL
|6-5/320
|Senior
|3VL
|Jackson Springs, NC
|78
|Chandler Reeves
|OL
|6-6/295
|Junior (RS)
|2VL
|McDonough, GA
|79
|Jackson Carman
|OL
|6-5/355
|Sophomore
|1VL
|Fairfield, Ohio
|80
|Luke Price
|LB
|6-2/230
|Junior (RS)
|1VL
|Dillon, SC
|81
|Drew Swinney
|WR
|5-8/175
|Freshman (RS)
|HS
|Clemson, SC
|82
|Will Brown
|WR
|5-8/180
|Sophomore (RS)
|1VL
|Boiling Springs, SC
|83
|Carter Groomes
|WR
|5-8/180
|Junior (RS)
|SQ
|Central, SC
|84
|Davis Allen
|TE
|6-5/220
|Freshman
|HS
|Calhoun, GA
|85
|Jaelyn Lay
|TE
|6-5/250
|Freshman
|HS
|Atlanta, GA
|86
|Tye Herbstreit
|WR
|6-0/170
|Freshman
|HS
|Nashville, TN
|87
|JL Banks
|TE
|6-1/250
|Senior (RS)
|TR
|Madison, GA
|87
|Hamp Greene
|WR
|5-10/165
|Freshman
|HS
|Birmingham, AL
|88
|Braden Galloway
|TE
|6-4/235
|Sophomore
|1VL
|Anderson, SC
|89
|Max May
|WR
|6-1/195
|Freshman (RS)
|1VL
|Clemson, SC
|89
|Tristan Walliser
|DE
|6-3/225
|Junior (RS)
|HS
|Clover, SC
|90
|Darnell Jefferies
|DT
|6-2/265
|Freshman (RS)
|RS
|Covington, GA
|91
|Nick Eddis
|DL
|6-2/250
|Sophomore (RS)
|HS
|Lawrence, KS
|92
|Klayton Randolph
|DE
|6-2/230
|Freshman (RS)
|HS
|Gaffney, SC
|94
|Jacob Edwards
|DT
|6-2/290
|Sophomore (RS)
|1VL
|Vestavia Hills, AL
|95
|James Edwards
|DT
|6-2/290
|Sophomore (RS)
|1VL
|Vestavia Hills, AL
|98
|Logan Cash
|DL
|6-3/255
|Freshman
|HS
|Winder, GA
|98
|Steven Sawicki
|P
|6-3/240
|Senior (RS)
|TR
|Fayetteville, NC