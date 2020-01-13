Clemson Football Roster For 2020 National Championship

The Clemson football program is searching for its fourth national championship — and third in four years — when they take on the top-ranked LSU Tigers in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, January 13.

Clemson enters the game as the No. 3-ranked program in the nation, but Dabo Swinney’s squad is the reigning national champion after last year’s blowout win over Alabama.

The Tigers offense is led by star quarterback Trevor Lawrence and running back Travis Etienne. as they average a whopping 45.3 points-per-game.

On the defensive side of the ball, Clemson has allowed just 10.6 points per game, which is the best defensive unit in the nation. The Tigers have also allowed a nation-best 244.7 yards per game throughout the season.

Who are the players responsible for the Tigers’ success this season?

The full roster can be seen below.

Clemson Football 2019-20 Roster

# Name Pos. Ht./Wt. Class Exp Hometown 1 Derion Kendrick CB 6-0/180 Sophomore 1VL Rock Hill, SC 2 Frank Ladson Jr. WR 6-4/190 Freshman HS Miami, FL 3 Amari Rodgers WR 5-10/210 Junior 2VL Knoxville, TN 3 Xavier Thomas DE 6-2/260 Sophomore 1VL Florence, SC 5 KJ Henry DE 6-4/240 Freshman (RS) RS Winston-Salem, NC 5 Tee Higgins WR 6-4/205 Junior 2VL Oak Ridge, TN 6 Mike Jones Jr. LB 6-0/225 Freshman (RS) RS Nashville, TN 7 Chase Brice QB 6-3/225 Sophomore (RS) 1VL Grayson, GA 7 Justin Mascoll DE 6-4/255 Freshman (RS) RS Snellville, GA 8 Justyn Ross WR 6-4/205 Sophomore 1VL Phenix City, AL 8 AJ Terrell CB 6-2/190 Junior 2VL Atlanta, GA 9 Brian Dawkins Jr. CB 5-7/170 Junior (RS) SQ Parker, CO 9 Travis Etienne RB 5-10/215 Junior 2VL Jennings, LA 10 Joseph Ngata WR 6-4/215 Freshman HS Folsom, CA 10 Baylon Spector LB 6-1/225 Sophomore (RS) 1VL Calhoun, GA 11 Taisun Phommachanh QB 6-4/210 Freshman HS Bridgeport, CT 11 Isaiah Simmons LB 6-4/225 Junior (RS) 2VL Olathe, KS 12 Ben Batson QB 6-0/215 Freshman (RS) RS Central, SC 12 K’Von Wallace S 5-11/210 Senior 3VL Richmond, VA 13 Tyler Davis DL 6-1/290 Freshman HS Apopka, FL 13 Brannon Spector WR 6-1/190 Freshman HS Calhoun, GA 14 Denzel Johnson CB 6-0/205 Senior (RS) 3VL Columbia, SC 14 Diondre Overton WR 6-4/205 Grad Student 3VL Greensboro, NC 15 Patrick McClure QB 6-1/195 Sophomore (RS) HS Irmo, SC 15 Jake Venables LB 6-1/225 Freshman (RS) RS Clemson, SC 16 Trevor Lawrence QB 6-6/215 Sophomore 1VL Cartersville, GA 16 Ray Thornton DB 6-2/205 Freshman HS Columbus, GA 17 Kane Patterson LB 6-2/225 Freshman HS Brentwood, TN 17 Cornell Powell WR 6-0/210 Junior (RS) RS Greenville, NC 18 Joseph Charleston S 6-2/190 Freshman HS Alpharetta, GA 18 TJ Chase WR 6-0/185 Junior (RS) 2VL Plant City, FL 19 Michel Dukes RB 5-11/190 Freshman HS Charleston, SC 19 Tanner Muse S 6-1/230 Grad Student (RS) 2VL Belmont, NC 20 LeAnthony Williams CB 5-11/180 Sophomore (RS) 1VL Atlanta, GA 21 Bryton Constantin LB 6-2/220 Freshman HS Baton Rouge, LA 21 Darien Rencher RB 5-8/195 Junior (RS) SQ Anderson, SC 22 Xavier Kelly DL 6-4/295 Junior (RS) 2VL Wichita, KS 22 Will Swinney WR 5-8/185 Junior 2VL Clemson, SC 23 Andrew Booth Jr. DB 6-1/180 Freshman HS Dacula, GA 23 Lyn-J Dixon RB 5-10/190 Sophomore 1VL Butler, GA 24 Nolan Turner S 6-1/195 Junior (RS) 2VL Vestavia Hills, AL 25 JC Chalk TE 6-3/260 Junior (RS) 2VL Argyle, Texas 25 Jalyn Phillips DB 6-1/185 Freshman HS Lawrenceville, GA 26 Sheridan Jones CB 6-1/175 Freshman HS Norfolk, VA 26 Jack McCall CB 5-11/180 Sophomore (RS) HS Mount Pleasant, SC 27 Carson Donnelly S 5-10/180 Freshman (RS) 1VL Birmingham, AL 27 Chez Mellusi RB 5-11/190 Freshman HS Naples, FL 29 Michael Becker S 6-1/190 Freshman (RS) 1VL Clemson, SC 29 Hampton Earle WR 5-11/185 Freshman HS Clemson, SC 29 BT Potter PK 5-10/175 Sophomore 1VL Rock Hill, SC 30 Keith Maguire LB 6-2/215 Freshman HS Media, PA 31 Mario Goodrich CB 6-0/190 Sophomore 1VL Kansas City, MO 32 Sylvester Mayers RB 5-6/150 Sophomore (RS) Richmond, VA 32 Etinosa Reuben DL 6-4/280 Freshman HS Kansas City, MO 33 Ty Lucas RB 5-7/205 Freshman (RS) HS Columbus, GA 33 Ruke Orhorhoro DL 6-5/275 Freshman HS Lagos, Nigeria 34 Logan Rudolph DE 6-2/240 Sophomore (RS) 1VL Rock Hill, SC 35 Justin Foster DE 6-2/265 Junior 2VL Shelby, NC 36 Lannden Zanders DB 6-1/190 Freshman HS Shelby, NC 37 Jake Herbstreit DB 6-0/175 Freshman HS Nashville, TN 37 Tyler Traynham RB 5-5/165 Grad Student (RS) Spartanburg, SC 38 Elijah Turner S 5-11/185 Junior (RS) TR Pickens, SC 39 Aidan Swanson P 6-3/170 Freshman HS Tampa, FL 40 Greg Williams DE 6-4/235 Freshman HS Swansea, SC 41 Jonathan Weitz PK 6-0/175 Freshman HS Charleston, SC 42 LaVonta Bentley LB 6-1/215 Freshman HS Birmingham, AL 43 Chad Smith LB 6-3/240 Grad Student (RS) 3VL Sterling, VA 44 Nyles Pinckney DT 6-1/305 Junior (RS) 2VL Beaufort, SC 45 Josh Jackson WR 6-0/185 Junior (RS) SQ Greenville, SC 45 Matt McMahan LB 6-1/205 Freshman HS Denver, NC 46 John Boyd LB 6-0/220 Sophomore (RS) TR Lilburn, GA 46 Jack Maddox LS 6-3/215 Sophomore (RS) 1VL Acton, MA 47 Peter Cote S 5-9/180 Sophomore (RS) 1VL Six Mile, SC 47 James Skalski LB 6-0/240 Junior (RS) RS Sharpsburg, GA 48 David Cote LB 6-0/190 Freshman HS Six Mile, SC 48 Landon Holden LB 6-1/240 Junior (RS) SQ Inman, SC 48 Will Spiers P 6-5/225 Junior (RS) 2VL Cameron, SC 49 Matthew Maloney LB 6-0/190 Freshman HS Clemson, SC 50 Kaleb Boateng OL 6-5/305 Freshman HS Fort Lauderdale, FL 52 Tyler Brown LS 6-0/220 Freshman Greenville, SC 52 Tayquon Johnson DL 6-3/290 Freshman HS Williamsport, MD 53 Regan Upshaw LB 5-11/235 Junior (RS) 2VL Bradenton, FL 54 Mason Trotter OL 6-3/270 Freshman HS Roebuck, SC 55 Hunter Rayburn OL 6-4/320 Freshman HS Pensacola, FL 56 Will Putnam OG 6-3/295 Freshman HS Tampa, FL 58 Patrick Phibbs LS 6-2/210 Senior (RS) 2VL Pittsburgh, PA 59 Gage Cervenka OL 6-3/325 Grad Student (RS) 3VL Greenwood, SC 59 Jordan Williams DT 6-4/305 Sophomore (RS) 1VL Virginia Beach, VA 60 Mac Cranford OL 6-2/260 Freshman HS Hartsville, SC 62 Cade Stewart OL 6-3/300 Junior (RS) 2VL Six Mile, SC 63 Zac McIntosh OL 5-11/295 Sophomore (RS) Belton, SC 65 Matt Bockhorst OG 6-4/300 Sophomore (RS) 1VL Cincinnati, Ohio 67 Will Edwards OT 6-5/255 Freshman (RS) Greenville, SC 69 Marquis Sease OL 5-11/275 Sophomore (RS) HS Swansea, SC 71 Jordan McFadden OL 6-3/300 Freshman (RS) RS Roebuck, SC 72 Blake Vinson OT 6-4/285 Sophomore (RS) 1VL Ocala, FL 73 Tremayne Anchrum OT 6-2/310 Senior 3VL Powder Springs, GA 74 John Simpson OG 6-4/330 Senior 3VL North Charleston, SC 76 Sean Pollard OL 6-5/320 Senior 3VL Jackson Springs, NC 78 Chandler Reeves OL 6-6/295 Junior (RS) 2VL McDonough, GA 79 Jackson Carman OL 6-5/355 Sophomore 1VL Fairfield, Ohio 80 Luke Price LB 6-2/230 Junior (RS) 1VL Dillon, SC 81 Drew Swinney WR 5-8/175 Freshman (RS) HS Clemson, SC 82 Will Brown WR 5-8/180 Sophomore (RS) 1VL Boiling Springs, SC 83 Carter Groomes WR 5-8/180 Junior (RS) SQ Central, SC 84 Davis Allen TE 6-5/220 Freshman HS Calhoun, GA 85 Jaelyn Lay TE 6-5/250 Freshman HS Atlanta, GA 86 Tye Herbstreit WR 6-0/170 Freshman HS Nashville, TN 87 JL Banks TE 6-1/250 Senior (RS) TR Madison, GA 87 Hamp Greene WR 5-10/165 Freshman HS Birmingham, AL 88 Braden Galloway TE 6-4/235 Sophomore 1VL Anderson, SC 89 Max May WR 6-1/195 Freshman (RS) 1VL Clemson, SC 89 Tristan Walliser DE 6-3/225 Junior (RS) HS Clover, SC 90 Darnell Jefferies DT 6-2/265 Freshman (RS) RS Covington, GA 91 Nick Eddis DL 6-2/250 Sophomore (RS) HS Lawrence, KS 92 Klayton Randolph DE 6-2/230 Freshman (RS) HS Gaffney, SC 94 Jacob Edwards DT 6-2/290 Sophomore (RS) 1VL Vestavia Hills, AL 95 James Edwards DT 6-2/290 Sophomore (RS) 1VL Vestavia Hills, AL 98 Logan Cash DL 6-3/255 Freshman HS Winder, GA 98 Steven Sawicki P 6-3/240 Senior (RS) TR Fayetteville, NC