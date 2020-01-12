Seahawks vs Packers Live Stream: Watch NFL Playoffs Online

In the final game of the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs, the Seattle Seahawks make the trip to Lambeau Field for a clash with the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 12. The two teams will be battling it out for the opportunity to advance to next weekend’s NFC Championship game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Packers star Aaron Rodgers feels some added pressure knowing it could be one of his final opportunities to reach ring another Super Bowl ring.

“It’s on my mind every day,” Rodgers said, via ESPN.com. “That’s why we play the game. That’s why you put in the time in the offseason. That’s why you do the little things. It’s to put yourself in this position where we’re two games away from being able to compete for that.

“I’m 36, I know what this is all about. This is an important opportunity for us. I feel like I got a lot of really good years left, but you never know. A lot of things happen year to year. We’ve had some great teams that have been an injury away or a play away from being special, so I want to make the most of this opportunity.”

The Packers take the field in front of their home fans as 4-point favorites over the Seahawks.

How can you tune in to today’s Divisional Round action?

All of the information you need to watch the game on Sunday night can be seen below.

Seahawks vs Packers Viewing Details

Date: Sunday, January 12

Time: 3:05 p.m. ET

Location: Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin

TV Channel: FOX

Spread: Packers -4 | O/U: 51.5

How To Live Stream Seahawks vs Packers Online

Your best bet for watching the Seahawks battle the Packers via a live stream is FOX Sports GO. You will need your log-in and password information for your cable or satellite provider and you’re good to go.

If you don’t have access to a cable or satellite log-in, you can live stream the game online through DIRECTV NOW. DIRECTV offers a free seven-day trial, so you’ll receive a full seven days free before your paid membership begins. If you cancel your subscription within the week, you will not be charged. DIRECTV NOW is available on Desktop, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Chromecast.

If you don’t have access to a cable or satellite log-in, you can watch the game through Sling TV. Sling TV is service that allows subscribers to watch live and on-demand TV channels on TVs, computer or mobile device for a monthly fee. It’s just like a cable or satellite TV service, except it’s delivered over the internet. The service’s Orange package includes FOX Sports Networks and costs $20 a month, but you can sign up for a free seven-day trial. If you cancel your subscription within a week, you will not be charged. Once signed up, simply download the app for your computer to start watching.

Please note FOX Sports on Sling TV & DIRECTV NOW is only available in: Atlanta, Austin, Charlotte, Dallas-Ft. Worth, Detroit, Gainesville, L.A., Minneapolis, New York, Orlando-Daytona, Philadelphia, Phoenix, San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose, Tamp-St. Petersburg, Washington, D.C.

Watch Seahawks vs Packers On Phone, Tablet Or Mobile

If you can’t watch today’s game on your TV or computer, FOXSports has you covered with their FOX Sports GO app. As long as you have a cable or satellite provider, you can download the app for free in the App Store, the Google Play store, the Amazon App store or the Windows Store.

You can also watch the game on the Sling app. Sign up for a free Sling trial and download their app from the App store or Google Play store. There is also a Sling app for Apple TV, Xbox One, Roku, Chromecast, and Amazon Fire TV.

DIRECTV also has a DIRECTV NOW app on App Store and Google Play store where you can watch the game for free if you sign up for the seven-day trial and cancel it before the trial period ends.