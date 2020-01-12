Texans vs Chiefs Live Stream: Watch NFL Playoffs Online

The Houston Texans travel to Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, January 12 for a meeting with the Kansas City Chiefs, The game features two of the most exciting young quarterbacks in the NFL, Deshaun Watson and Patrick Mahomes, as the two teams attempt to punch their ticket to the AFC Championship.

“How great is that for the National Football League, first of all, these good young quarterbacks?” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said, via ESPN.com. “We actually brought Deshaun up here, too, before the draft and had a nice visit with him. We have a ton of respect for him. He’s a great player, he was great in college, he is great now. He’s going to do nothing but get better as time goes on.”

Kansas City enters the game as whopping 10-point favorites over the Texans.

How can you tune in to today’s Divisional Round action?

All of the information you need to watch the game on Sunday evening can be seen below.

Texans vs Chiefs Viewing Details

Date: Sunday, January 12

Time: 3:05 p.m. ET

Location: Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

TV Channel: CBS (Check local listings)

Spread: Kansas City -10 | O/U: 51.5

How To Live Stream Texans vs Chiefs Online

Your best bet for watching the Texans vs Chiefs via a live stream is CBS Sports Live Extra. You will need your log-in and password information for your cable or satellite provider and you’re good to go.

You can also watch the game live online via CBS All Access. You will need a log-in and password information, and you can watch for free for the first week. And if you don’t have an account, CBS will allow you to create one absolutely for free.

If you don’t have access to a cable or satellite log-in, you can live stream the premiere online through DIRECTV NOW. DIRECTV offers a free seven-day trial, so you’ll receive a full seven days free before your paid membership begins. If you cancel your subscription within the week, you will not be charged. DIRECTV NOW is available on Desktop, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Chromecast.

Watch Texans vs Chiefs On Phone, Tablet Or Mobile

Looking to watch the NFL Playoffs on your phone, tablet, or mobile device, you can do so by downloading the CBS All Access app. The CBS app is available on the App Store, Google Play store, and Windows Store. All you need to do is download the app and log in with your cable provider information.

DIRECTV also has a DIRECTV NOW app on App Store and Google Play store where you can watch Bull for free if you sign up for the seven-day trial and cancel it before the trial period ends.