Super Bowl 54 Betting Odds: Updated Odds in Divisional Round

The 2019-20 NFL regular season has wrapped up and the NFL Playoffs are in full swing. With the Divisional Round set to officially kickoff this weekend, the oddsmakers continue to look at the league to determine who should be favored to hoist the Lombardi Trophy at the end of the season.

Where does your favorite team stand in the eyes of the oddsmakers?

A full look at the updated Super Bowl 54 odds as we prepare to enter the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs can be seen below, via BetOnline.ag.

Super Bowl 54 Betting Odds – Divisional Round

Outcome of Super Bowl LIV

Ravens defeat 49ers 9/2

49ers defeat Ravens 8/1

Chiefs defeat 49ers 8/1

49ers defeat Chiefs 10/1

Ravens defeat Packers 10/1

Chiefs defeat Packers 14/1

Ravens defeat Seahawks 14/1

Chiefs defeat Seahawks 20/1

Packers defeat Ravens 20/1

Ravens defeat Vikings 20/1

Seahawks defeat Ravens 20/1

Chiefs defeat Vikings 25/1

Packers defeat Chiefs 25/1

49ers defeat Titans 33/1

Vikings defeat Ravens 33/1

Seahawks defeat Chiefs 40/1

Vikings defeat Chiefs 40/1

49ers defeat Texans 50/1

Packers defeat Titans 50/1

Titans defeat 49ers 50/1

Packers defeat Texans 80/1

Seahawks defeat Titans 80/1

Texans defeat 49ers 80/1

Vikings defeat Titans 80/1

Seahawks defeat Texans 100/1

Texans defeat Packers 100/1

Texans defeat Seahawks 100/1

Texans defeat Vikings 100/1

Titans defeat Packers 100/1

Titans defeat Seahawks 100/1

Titans defeat Vikings 125/1

Vikings defeat Texans 150/1

Will Ravens or 49ers Win the Super Bowl?

Yes -110 (10/11)

No -110 (10/11)

Will Ravens or Chiefs Win the Super Bowl?

Yes -110 (10/11)

No -110 (10/11)

Will 49ers or Chiefs Win the Super Bowl?

Yes +140 (7/5)

No -160 (5/8)

Will Ravens Win the Super Bowl?

Yes +200 (2/1)

No -240 (5/12)

Will Ravens, 49ers or Chiefs Win the Super Bowl?

Yes -300 (1/3)

No +250 (5/2)

Will 49ers Win the Super Bowl?

Yes +350 (7/2)

No -440 (5/22)

Will Chiefs Win the Super Bowl?

Yes +350 (7/2)

No -440 (5/22)

Will a Wild Card Team Win the Super Bowl?

Yes +600 (6/1)

No -800 (1/8)

Will Packers Win the Super Bowl?

Yes +700 (7/1)

No -1000 (1/10)

Will Seahawks Win the Super Bowl?

Yes +1200 (12/1)

No -2000 (1/20)

Will Vikings Win the Super Bowl?

Yes +1600 (16/1)

No -3300 (1/33)

Will Titans Win the Super Bowl?

Yes +2000 (20/1)

No -5000 (1/50)

Will Texans Win the Super Bowl?

Yes +4000 (40/1)

No -15000 (1/150)