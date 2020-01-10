Super Bowl 54 Betting Odds: Updated Odds in Divisional Round

The 2019-20 NFL regular season has wrapped up and the NFL Playoffs are in full swing. With the Divisional Round set to officially kickoff this weekend, the oddsmakers continue to look at the league to determine who should be favored to hoist the Lombardi Trophy at the end of the season.

Where does your favorite team stand in the eyes of the oddsmakers?

A full look at the updated Super Bowl 54 odds as we prepare to enter the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs can be seen below, via BetOnline.ag.

Super Bowl 54 Betting Odds – Divisional Round

Outcome of Super Bowl LIV

Ravens defeat 49ers                  9/2

49ers defeat Ravens                  8/1

Chiefs defeat 49ers                    8/1

49ers defeat Chiefs                   10/1

Ravens defeat Packers              10/1

Chiefs defeat Packers                14/1

Ravens defeat Seahawks           14/1

Chiefs defeat Seahawks             20/1

Packers defeat Ravens              20/1

Ravens defeat Vikings               20/1

Seahawks defeat Ravens           20/1

Chiefs defeat Vikings                 25/1

Packers defeat Chiefs               25/1

49ers defeat Titans                    33/1

Vikings defeat Ravens               33/1

Seahawks defeat Chiefs            40/1

Vikings defeat Chiefs                 40/1

49ers defeat Texans                  50/1

Packers defeat Titans                50/1

Titans defeat 49ers                    50/1

Packers defeat Texans              80/1

Seahawks defeat Titans             80/1

Texans defeat 49ers                  80/1

Vikings defeat Titans                 80/1

Seahawks defeat Texans           100/1

Texans defeat Packers              100/1

Texans defeat Seahawks           100/1

Texans defeat Vikings               100/1

Titans defeat Packers                100/1

Titans defeat Seahawks             100/1

Titans defeat Vikings                 125/1

Vikings defeat Texans                150/1

Will Ravens or 49ers Win the Super Bowl?

Yes      -110     (10/11)

No        -110     (10/11)

Will Ravens or Chiefs Win the Super Bowl?

Yes      -110     (10/11)

No        -110     (10/11)

Will 49ers or Chiefs Win the Super Bowl?

Yes      +140     (7/5)

No        -160     (5/8)

Will Ravens Win the Super Bowl?

Yes      +200     (2/1)

No        -240     (5/12)

Will Ravens, 49ers or Chiefs Win the Super Bowl?

Yes      -300     (1/3)

No        +250     (5/2)

Will 49ers Win the Super Bowl?

Yes      +350     (7/2)

No        -440     (5/22)

Will Chiefs Win the Super Bowl?

Yes      +350     (7/2)

No        -440     (5/22)

Will a Wild Card Team Win the Super Bowl?

Yes      +600     (6/1)

No        -800     (1/8)

Will Packers Win the Super Bowl?

Yes      +700     (7/1)

No        -1000   (1/10)

Will Seahawks Win the Super Bowl?

Yes      +1200   (12/1)

No        -2000   (1/20)

Will Vikings Win the Super Bowl?

Yes      +1600   (16/1)

No        -3300   (1/33)

Will Titans Win the Super Bowl?

Yes      +2000   (20/1)

No        -5000   (1/50)

Will Texans Win the Super Bowl?

Yes      +4000   (40/1)

No        -15000 (1/150)

