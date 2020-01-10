Did you know there was a Canadian version of Family Feud? Neither did we, so now that that is out of the way, we can move on to more pressing issues like this hilarious failure that the show provided.

SB Nation shared a video of a Family Feud contestant buzzing in a few seconds early before giving us an epic celebration only to realize that she completely screwed up her answer.

With the game on the line, host Gerry Dee told the contestants to “Name Popeye’s favorite food.”

Now, just for clarification, the question is referencing Popeye the Sailor Man, not Popeyes the chicken joint. But contestant Eve DuBois wasn’t ready to fully think the prompt through. Instead, she buzzed in with the wrong answer as she emphatically shouted out “Chiiiiiiiiiickeeeeennnnn” while shimmying across the stage.

Of course, the correct answer would have been spinach.

Check out the hilarious moment below:

So Family Feud Canada exists, and tonight it gave us one of the most amazing moments in the history of television (h/t @cjzero) pic.twitter.com/uuJkTXH8q0 — Josh (@GoldAndOrSmith) January 10, 2020

You have to respect that level of confidence, though. And it provided us with another epic game show failure.

And along with her confidence, you have to appreciate Eva’s obvious love of Popeyes Chicken. So if she’s ever down to meet up for some spicy chicken or one of the glorious sandwiches, slide on into the DMs — unless she’s married, of course.