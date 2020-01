NFL AP All-Pro Team 2020: Full Roster & List of Players

As the NFL Playoffs roll on, the 2019-20 regular season honors are being handed out with the AP All-Pro Team officially announced this month. Leading the way on the All-Pro First-Team Offense was NFL MVP frontrunner Lamar Jackson, who received 47 of a potential 50 votes.

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas and New England Patriots defensive back Stephon Gilmore each received a perfect 50 votes, while Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, picked up 49 votes.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson leads the second-team offense.

Did your favorite player earn a nod?

A full look at the NFL AP All-Pro Team can be seen below.

NFL AP All-Pro Team Roster

First-Team Offense

Quarterback: Lamar Jackson, Ravens

Running back: Christian McCaffrey, Panthers

Tight end: George Kittle, 49ers

Receivers: Michael Thomas, Saints; DeAndre Hopkins, Texans

Flex: Christian McCaffrey, Panthers

Left tackle: Ronnie Stanley, Ravens

Right tackle:  Ryan Ramczyk, Saints

Left guard:  Quenton Nelson, Colts

Right guard:  Zack Martin, Cowboys

Center:  Jason Kelce, Eagles

First-Team Defense

Edge rushers:  Chandler Jones, Cardinals; T.J. Watt, Steelers

Interior linemen:  Aaron Donald, Rams; Cam Heyward, Steelers

Linebackers:  Bobby Wagner, Seahawks; Demario Davis, Saints; Eric Kendricks, Vikings

Cornerbacks: ¬†Stephon Gilmore,¬†Patriots;¬†Tre’Davious White,¬†Bills

Safeties:  Jamal Adams, Jets; Minkah Fitzpatrick, Steelers

Defensive Backs:  Marcus Peters, Ravens; Tyrann Mathieu, Chiefs; Marlon Humphrey, Ravens

First-Team Special teams

Placekicker:  Justin Tucker, Ravens

Punter:  Brett Kern, Titans

Kick Returner: Cordarrelle Patterson, Bears

Punt Returner:  Deonte Harris, Saints

Special Teamer:  Matthew Slater, Patriots

Second-Team Offense

Quarterback:  Russell Wilson, Seahawks

Running back:  Derrick Henry, Titans

Tight end: Travis Kelce, Chiefs

Receivers: Julio Jones, Falcons; Chris Godwin, Buccaneers

Flex: Derrick Henry, Titans

Left tackle: David Bakhtiari, Packers

Right tackle: Mitchell Schwartz, Chiefs

Left guard: Joel Bitonio, Browns; Joe Thuney, Patriots

Right guard: Marshal Yanda, Ravens

Center: Rodney Hudson, Raiders

Second-Team Defense

Edge rushers: Shaq Barrett, Buccaneers; Cameron Jordan, Saints

Interior linemen:  Grady Jarrett, Falcons; DeForest Buckner, 49ers

Linebackers: Luke Kuechly, Panthers; Darius Leonard, Colts; T.J. Watt, Steelers

Cornerbacks: Richard Sherman, 49ers; Marcus Peters, Ravens

Safeties: Justin Simmons, Broncos; Tyrann Mathieu, Chiefs

Second-Team Special teams

Placekicker: Josh Lambo, Jaguars

Punter: Tress Way, Redskins

Kicker returner: Mecole Hardman, Chiefs

Punt returner: Diontae Johnson, Steelers