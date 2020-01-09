WATCH: This Venezuela Baseball Brawl is the Wildest You Will Ever See

A Venezuelan Professional Baseball League game between Aguilas del Zulia and Caribes de Anzoategui brought us one of the craziest brawls you will see and video of the bench-clearing brawl is beginning to go viral on social media.

When it comes to fights in Major League Baseball, the word “brawl” is often overused.

However, the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League lived up to the very definition of the word with a wild brawl that included a player using his bat as a weapon.

Aguilas del Zulia outfielder Alex Romero was at the plate in the top of the eighth inning when a pitch was thrown behind him. Almost immediately, Romero was looking for a fight.

Romero turned around and began attacking Caribes de Anzoategui catcher Gabriel Lino with his bat before players from both dugouts came sprinting onto the field to get involved with the action. It wasn’t pretty.

You can check out the wild brawl below.

Yahoo! Sports explains more about the bad blood that ultimately led to the scuffle on the diamond:

The incident was a continuation of bad blood that had been brewing throughout the game. It initially boiled over in the seventh inning, when Caribes’ Cesar Valera was hit by the first pitch after Niuman Romero and Alexi Amarista had hit back-to-back home runs. The benches cleared then as well, leading to the ejection of three players and Caribes manager Jackson Melian.

It’s safe to say that some lengthy suspensions are likely coming. And perhaps it is time that we all start paying more attention to the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League moving forward. They’ve definitely got the fight game down.