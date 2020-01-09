Logan Paul Says He’s ‘Very Serious’ About Antonio Brown Fight

Logan Paul claims he is “very serious” about a potential boxing match with troubled NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown. The two men have been exchanging verbal jabs on social media and now Paul is raising the stakes by claiming he is actually down to get into a ring with Brown to go mano a mano.

“I’m f—ing serious, bro. You know how serious I take fighting. I love talking smack; I also love backing it up,” Paul told TMZ Sports.

“I think we might be closer than anyone expected, than even we expected. In my mind, this whole thing seems …They say if it’s too good to be true it probably is. In my mind, I’m getting that feeling because I genuinely do not know how serious AB is. Coming from a person who was in a s— position after Tokyo [when Paul was criticised for posting a video showing the body of an apparent suicide victim], and in many ways the KSI fight gave me a purpose, I think this would do that for Antonio Brown, give him a nice payday, give him a chance to redeem himself. It would be one of the greatest events of 2020.”

Is there anyone interested in money or entertainment that does not want this to happen?

The oddsmakers released an opening line for a potential bout between the two celebrities early Tuesday morning and it was no surprise that Paul, who lost a six-round split decision in his professional debut against KSI on DAZN, was the overwhelming favorite

Opening odds for a potential boxing match between @LoganPaul and @AB84 (BetOnline): Logan Paul -2000

Antonio Brown +1000 — Odds Shark (@OddsShark) January 7, 2020

That means you would have to bet $2,000 on Paul for a measly $100 return, while a $100 bet on Brown would land you a $1,000 payday. If you put a few hundo on Brown and he brought home the win, you could be dancing with piles of cash and fit right into the music video for his new song “Whole Lotta Money.”