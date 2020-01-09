If you are the proud owner of a four-legged friend, you have probably spent many hours creating a human-like personality for him or her. Maybe you’ve thought about what kind of voice your furry friend would have if he could talk, but have you ever thought about what kind of home he would choose? Contemporary or rustic? One story or two? Fenced in backyard or no yard?

Well you don’t have to think about it anymore because the flooring company Empire Today, has created custom illustrations showing the homes for eight dog breeds. Check out all the illustrations below and let us know if you agree with the home choices for each dog breed!

Chihuahua: The Mission Revival Home

Corgi: Tiny Home

German Shepherd: Log Cabin

Golden Retriever: The Colonial

Cavalier King Charles Spaniel: Row House

Mixed Breed: Eclectic Craftsman

Poodle: Classical Revival

Pug: Mid-Century Condo

