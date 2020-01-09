Mississippi State Football: Mike Leach to Become New Head Coach

The Mississippi State football program is about to be injected with some new life. On Thursday, January 9, ESPN reported that the always exciting Mike Leach is set to leave the Washington State Cougars to take over the Bulldogs program.

Leach previously agreed to a contract extension with Washington State on December 5, but he had gone on to discuss the Arkansas head coaching vacancy and previously flirted with the Tennessee Volunteers before ultimately landing in the Southeastern Conference.

ESPN reports that Washington State coaches were informed of Leach’s decision to leave the program on Thursday before the news was reported.

Mississippi State has since confirmed the news.

From the report:

Leach will succeed Joe Moorhead, who was fired Jan. 3 after going 14-12 in two seasons with the Bulldogs. His stint ended with a 38-28 loss to Louisville in the Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl. Sources said school officials were not only upset by the team’s performance in the Music City Bowl, but also with the situation involving starting quarterback Garrett Shrader, who missed the game with an eye injury reportedly sustained during a scuffle at practice.

Prior to joining Mississippi State, Leach served as head coach at Washington State and Texas Tech. He was with the Cougars from 2012-2019 and with the Red Raiders from 2000-2009. He previously served as offensive coordinator at Oklahoma, Kentucky and Valdosta State.

With Mike Leach at Mississippi State and Lane Kiffin now at Ole Miss, the Egg Bowl is about to get a lot more interesting.

