Roy Williams is not happy with the way the UNC basketball team’s 2019-20 campaign has been going. The Tar Heels sit at 8th-place in the ACC and are coming off of a 96-83 loss to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. UNC has lost 5 of its last 7 games, including a stunning upset loss to Wofford.

The Tar Heels are currently unranked in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll and are just 8-6 on the season.

Because of their struggles throughout the season, Williams decided to give his team a wakeup call by saying the harsh truth about how he really feels. Williams blasted his team as “the least gifted team I’ve ever coached in the time that I’ve been back here” at his Monday press conference after their weekend loss to Georgia Tech.

“We stunk, OK. We were not very good,” Williams said, via ESPN.com. “The crazy thing about it is, our team, and we’ve had some very gifted teams, this is not a very gifted team. It’s just not.”

To make matters worse for Williams and the Tar Heels, his team has been without star point guard Cole Anthony since early December after Anthony underwent arthroscopic knee surgery for a torn meniscus. The team is also without freshman Anthony Harris and junior big man Sterling Manley, both of who also suffered season-ending knee injuries.

Up next for North Carolina is a conference class with the Pittsburgh Panthers at the Dean Smith Center. The game is set to tip-off at 7:00 p.m. ET on the ACC Network.

UNC will then host Clemson on Saturday, January 11, before making the trip for another meeting with Pitt and then ending the year against Virginia Tech, Miami, and North Carolina State.