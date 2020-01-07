WATCH: Stephen A Smith Blasts NFL For Not Enforcing Rooney Rule

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith is bashing the NFL after the New York Giants made the announcement that New England Patriots wide receivers coach and special teams coordinator Joe Judge would become the team’s next head coach.

Stephen A. blasted the league and its franchises over the lack of fairness to minority coaching candidates.

As far as Stephen A. is concerned, the Rooney Rule is a farce and its time to quit pretending that it actually influences coaching hires or is an honest part of the process for teams when looking for a new coach.

“There is a Rooney Rule in place and still this kind of stuff happens. I want to announce on national television that I am personally going to take it upon myself, whether it’s to communicate with the NFL office, communicate with league owners or sit up here and raise hell. We got a problem,” Stephen A said.

“There is no way around it, we are moving in a reverse direction. Black men are not being treated fairly in the NFL.”

I don't want to hear a damn thing else about the Rooney Rule. Not after this hire by the NY Giants

Currently, there are only three African-American head coaches in the league.

The lone remaining head coaching vacancy is the Cleveland Browns, who are reportedly interested in candidates like Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh; both minority candidates.