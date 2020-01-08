Mac Miller ‘Circles’: Release Date, Tracklist & Details

Mac Miller’s posthumous album Circles will drop later this month. In a lengthy statement released by his family on social media, it was announced that the album will be released on Friday, January 17. Composer Jon Brion was a large part of helping the project reach its completion following the death of Miller.

“Here we are. The act of having to write this at all feels surreal. At the time of his passing, Malcolm was well into the process of recording his companion album to Swimming entitled Circles. Two different styles complementing each other, completing a circle. Swimming in Circles was the concept. He had been working with Jon Brion, who after hearing some early versions of songs, cleared his calendar to help Malcolm fine-tune them,” Miller’s family wrote in a statement.

“After his passing, Jon dedicated himself to finishing Circles based on his time and conversations with Malcolm. We are eternally grateful to Jon and to those who gave their best to the difficult and emotional task of putting out this body of work.

“This is a complicated process that has no right answer. No clear path. We simply know that it was important to Malcolm for the world to hear it. One of the most difficult decisions in the process is how best to let people know about it, how to communicate meaningfully while keeping sacred what should be kept sacred. So this will be the only post on any of his channels.”

Along with the announcement, Miller’s family shared the official album artwork on Instagram.

All of the information we know about Mac Miller’s Circles can be seen below.

Mac Miller ‘Circles’ Details & Info

Release Date: Friday, January 17, 2020

Mac Miller ‘Circles’ Tracklist

