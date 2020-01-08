DaBaby is avoiding some legal trouble. After a recent incident that led to his arrest in Miami, Florida, the rapper was kept behind bars due to a fugitive arrest warrant in Texas. However, it is now being reported that 28-year-old rapper, whose real name is Jonathan Kirk, will not be facing charges for the incident that led to the Texas warrant.

According to TMZ, DaBaby will not be charged for the incident involving a food service worker at Dallas Forth Worth International Airport.

DaBaby’s attorney reportedly shared video evidence that cleared the Grammy-nominated rapper for being at fault for the incident. It was initially believed that DaBaby was directly involved in the fight, but the evidence showed otherwise.

Following the news, DaBaby took to social media to discuss the most recent incident in Miami where he faced battery charges.

“Please stop talking to me about that weak ass 48 hours I spent in jail and that failed attempt to break my spirits and interrupt the path I’m taking to my God-given success,” DaBaby wrote. “Don’t allow yourself to be used by janky promoters and lazy ass grown men itching for the opportunity to file a lawsuit that they won’t win.

“I remain composed and focused knowing allegations made without honesty and integrity will never be honored by the most high.”

DaBaby was detained by the Miami Police Department before being arrested on a battery charge, according to local outlet 10 News. The reports stated DaBaby was taken to police headquarters in connection to a robbery investigation. DaBaby was held at the Turner Guilfield Knight Correctional Center in Miami without bond.

The incident allegedly involved a concert promoter and DaBaby was accused of robbing the victim of $80, a credit card, and then dousing him with apple juice