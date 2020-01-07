The YNW Melly murder case has taken another turn. In the latest reports from TMZ, the state of Florida is reportedly seeking the death penalty against the rapper for the shooting deaths of his two “best friends.” YNW Melly was previously charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

The 20-year-old, whose real name is Jamell Maurice Demons, allegedly shot his two friends in the head, torso and back along with his close associate Cortlen Henry before staging the scene to look like a drive-by shooting

Melly and Henry transported the victims to the hospital before they were pronounced dead.

From the TMZ report:

In the docs, the State says it believes it can prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Melly killed his friends for financial gain, the murder was especially heinous, atrocious or cruel, and he committed homicide in a cold, calculated and premeditated manner. The State also believes Melly is a criminal gang member.

Florida is one of 30 states where the death penalty remains an option for convicted criminals.

YNW Melly, best known for his song “Murder on my Mind,” was initially arrested in the connection of his the murders of his two lifelong friends, YNW Sakchaser and YNW Juvy. It was believed that he shot and killed the two aspiring rappers between him and Bortlen staged the scene to look like a drive-by shooting. Williams and Thomas were pronounced dead at the emergency room entrance of Memorial Hospital Miramar in the wee hours of the morning on October 26, 2018. YNW Melly is also believed to be involved in the shooting death of an off-duty deputy, Gary Chambliss, in Gifford two years ago.