2020 Democratic Presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg continues to ramp up his efforts in early-voting states, releasing four new ads with very distinct messages. The ads are titled “Heart”, “Ready”, “Only Way”, and “Windshield.” Buttigieg shares his views on top issues like health care and climate change, while also touting his record in the Navy Reserve.

One of the ads released in New Hampshire takes a slight jab at top rival Elizabeth Warren.

New Hampshire voters will see the “Only Way” ad airing, Nevada will see “Ready”, South Carolina will air “Heart”, and Iowa voters will see “Windshield” airing on their televisions.

“We need ideas big enough to meet this moment. We ought to unify Americans around these solutions or nothing will actually get done,” Buttigieg says in “Ready.” “Medicare for All Who Want It can work in a way that creates that public alternative, gets everybody covered, but unlike the Medicare for All Plan, it doesn’t dictate that to the American people and risk further polarizing them.”

Buttigieg is currently leading in Iowa with 22 percent support among potential caucusgoers. Senator Bernie Sanders follows behind at 20 percent, while former Vice President Joe Biden has 18.8 percent support and Senator Elizabeth Warren has 16 percent. Buttigieg also polls in the top two for another early primary state, New Hampshire.

The Iowa Caucus will be held on February 3, 2020, so we will have to wait and see whether Buttigieg’s early support holds up and if he can continue to gain momentum in the race.

You can check out all of the new Buttigieg ads below.

Pete Buttigieg – ‘Heart’

Pete Buttigieg – ‘Only Way’

Pete Buttigieg – ‘Ready’

Pete Buttigieg – ‘Windshield’

Pete Buttigieg Bio & Personal Life

Born: January 19, 1982 (37 years old)

Political Party: Democratic Party

Education: Saint Joseph’s High School, Harvard College, University of Oxford, Harvard University

Pete Buttigieg was born in South Bend, Indiana to Jennifer Anne Montgomery and Joseph Buttigieg, who were both professors at the University of Notre Dame. His father immigrated to the United States from Malta, while his mother was a lifelong Indiana native.

Buttigieg was a commissioned Naval intelligence officer in the Navy Reserve and deployed to Afghanistan in 2014. Buttigieg was deployed overseas for seven months. During his time in the military, he earned the Joint Service Commendation Medal for his counterterrorism work.

Buttigieg was just 29 years old when he was elected in 2011 and is currently in his eighth and final year as the Mayor of South Bend, Indiana. During his re-election big in 2015, Buttigieg won a whopping 80 percent of the vote.

Buttigieg is the first openly gay municipal executive in Indiana and has been married to his husband, Chasten Glezman, since June 16, 2018. The couple began dating in August 2015.