Jade Roper Tolbert’s $1 Million DraftKings Win Investigated for Collusion

Jade Roper Tolbert was the lucky winner of DraftKings’ Millionaire Maker daily fantasy contest over the weekend, but it may not have been exactly what it seemed. The contestant from season 19 of The Bachelor and season 2 of Bachelor in Paradise is having her win investigated by DraftKings over possible collusion, according to TMZ Sports.

Roper submitted the maximum of 150 entries to the Wild Card Weekend event before bringing home the win.

But in the words of Lee Corso, not so fast, my friends.

Fantasy football experts did some digging and noticed that Jade’s 150 entries appear to have been coordinated with 150 entries from her husband in order to maximize their odds of winning the grand prize. Her husband, Tanner Tolbert, previously appeared on season 7 of The Bachelorette and met Jade on season 2 of Bachelor in Paradise.

This is absolutely insanity and is the the clearest collusion ever. Check the QBs lmao pic.twitter.com/JudoCAT0JQ — William Bierman (@williambierman) January 6, 2020

If the two did coordinate their entries, it would void her entry as a violation of DraftKings rules for obvious collusion.

From the TMZ report:

The problem … fantasy football experts have pointed out an interesting wrinkle — that her lineups seemed to be coordinated with her husband’s 150 entries to maximize their chances of winning. In other words, it appears the two colluded to gain a mathematical advantage over the other fantasy players … which would be a clear violation of DraftKings rules and could void her victory.

DraftKings has launched an investigation into Roper’s entries.

“We take the integrity and fairness of our contests very seriously and are looking into this matter,” a statement read.

Absolutely, I’d love to accept your 🌹! 😍😍😍😍 https://t.co/YsBhhXtQfO — Jade Roper Tolbert (@jadelizroper) January 6, 2020

DraftKings has since deleted their tweet congratulating Jade on her win.

The Tolberts have yet to publicly comment on the allegations, but Jade did celebrate her win on social media after her win was announced. Let this be a lesson to everyone: get rich quick schemes almost always go wrong.