Netflix has dropped its official trailer for the upcoming three-part documentary titled Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez. The limited series will take a look inside of the rise and fall of former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez.

Hernandez ultimately killed himself in 2007 while serving a life sentence behind bars for the murder of semi-pro football player Odin Lloyd. Hernandez had advanced chronic traumatic encephalopathy, a degenerative brain disease linked to concussions and other head trauma, following his death. It was reported the former Florida Gators and NFL tight end wrote “John 3:16” in ink on his forehead and in blood on a jail cell wall before his suicide.

Hernandez had recently signed a five-year, $40 million contract with New England before committing the killing of Lloyd.

It was also alleged that Hernandez fatally shot Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado in 2012 after a confrontation at a nightclub, before going on to play a full season with the New England Patriots.

Following his arrest for murder, it was revealed that Hernandez had ties to the Bloods gang and dark details about his past continued to surface.

In the three-part Netflix documentary, interviews and calls from close associates of Hernandez will be included along with a closer dive into his life before and after his rise to stardom and fall from grace. The film will also include phone calls and interviews that took place in the courtroom during his trial.

You can check out the official trailer for Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez below along with all of the information you need to catch the documentary when it drops online.

‘Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez’ Trailer & Viewing Details

Date: Wednesday, January 15, 2019

Time: 3:00 AM EST

TV Channel: Netflix

Live Stream: Netflix

Director: Geno McDermott

Synopsis: Via interviews with friends, players and insiders, this docuseries examines how Aaron Hernandez went from an NFL star to a convicted killer.