Starbucks Introduces New Dairy-Free Drinks to Permanent Menu

Starbucks is ready to bring some dairy-free drinks to its permanent menu. This month, the go-to coffee shop for caffeinated hipsters announced three new drinks that will use plant-based milk. It’s the first time in three years that Starbucks has added plant-based milk drinks, according to a press release.

The new plant-based drinks are the Almondmilk Honey Flat White and Coconutmilk Latte.

Starbucks is also set to introduce the Oatmilk Honey Latte in select markets in the Midwest to add another option for those looking to avoid extra dairy in their diets.

“We started with the coffee. Starbucks Blonde Espresso pairs well with the lighter texture of milk alternatives, especially almondmilk. It’s a little bit nuttier, so it complements the almond-based milk,” Starbucks product developer Raegan Powell said of the Almondmilk Honey Flat White.

When it comes to the coconutmilk latte, Powell adds: “Coconutmilk is such a star on its own, we leaned into highlighting the coffee and the [coconut]milk. We found that the cascara sugar on the top added a bit of sweetness without overpowering the beverage.”

The drink is shots of Starbucks Blonde Espresso combined with steamed coconutmilk and finished with a strike of cascara sugar.

Finally, with the Oakmilk Honey Latte, Powell said, “When I think about oats and winter, it’s very natural to pair honey with oats. Just think of a lightly sweetened oatmeal cookie or warm bowl of oatmeal.”

The select regional locations in the Midwest that will be carrying the new Oakmilk Honey Latte have not officially been announced at this time.

The new drinks officially hit the menu on Tuesday, January 7 and we can’t wait to try them all out.

Which of the new Starbucks drinks are you looking forward to the most? Sound off in the comments section below with your thoughts.