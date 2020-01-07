Burger King Giving the Bronx Free Whoppers For Dealing With ‘Joker’ Tourists

Burger King is here to help residents in The Bronx deal with the continued influx in tourists thanks to the now-infamous staircase that was featured in Todd Philipps’ Joker film — which landed Joaquin Phoenix the Golden Globe Award for best actor in a drama film.

In a new promotion, Burger King is offering up one free Whopper to customers in The Bronx who have had to deal with the additional foot traffic and annoying Instagrammers attempting to get the right shot.

“We live in the neighborhood, it’s taking up all of our time, we’re all being inconvenienced. Every day when I come down the stairs, I have to go through a barrage of people,” Bronx resident Cathyrine Spencer previously told the Associated Press

The promotion comes ahead of the DVD release of Joker and offers the free Whopper in the form of a coupon that can be redeemed by entering the code “KINGSTAIRS” on the Uber Eats app until January 12, so everyone better act fast while supplies last.

In addition to Joaquin Phoenix’s big win at the awards ceremony, Joker picked up Golden Globes for Best Original Score by Hildur Guðnadóttir. The film has grossed over $1 billion in the global box office.

This also seems to be the appropriate time to remind everyone of how two true Bronx natives felt about the buzz surrounding the Joker stairs.

Let’s hope everyone takes advantage of the limited offer, because who doesn’t love some free grub?