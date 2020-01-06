Ever since his debut in the 1990s, Crash Bandicoot has been a popular character, appearing in many video games both as the protagonist and a supporting character. The rambunctious marsupial has been a favorite with kids and adults alike, with the carefree platforming nature of the games being majorly successful. In 2017, the first three games in the series; Crash Bandicoot, Crash Bandicoot 2: Cortex Strikes Back and Crash Bandicoot Warped were re-released as a compilation game entitled Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy. Since there are three games in the collection, it’s only fitting to rate them individually. Without further ado, here are the best Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy games from worst to best, ranked!

3. Crash Bandicoot (1996)

The first game in the trilogy happens to be the worst. Worst should be used very loosely here however, since when your series keeps ascending in quality, you’re bound to look like the naive amateur. In the debut installment, rascally bandicoot Crash..er, Bandicoot is forced to travel across a series of lands to rescue his girlfriend. He must jump, spin and smash his way through terrain such as jungles, cliffs and palaces to defeat the evil doctor Neo Cortex, before it’s too late. Can Crash save the day, or will he “crash” and burn?

As the first game, Crash Bandicoot doesn’t have the most polished execution or the most original story, but it’s a lot of fun. The levels manage to each have their own identity and it’s difficult enough to pose a challenge for certain games, but not to the extent that it will drive newer players insane (or n. sane). As an opening title, Crash Bandicoot is a stellar start.

2. Crash Bandicoot 2: Cortex Strikes Back (1997)

Any hit game is inevitably going to get a (hopefully) hit sequel made. In Crash’s case, it more than succeeded on that front. Cortex Strikes Back sees Crash return to the action, this time with his genius younger sister Coco, who is a playable character in most levels. After the nefarious Doctor Cortex claims to have turned a new leaf, Crash and Coco must keep a close eye on the jaundiced scientist while collecting crystals in a variety of different environments. Can the sibling tag-team stop the moon from destroying the world?

Cortex Strikes Back takes the series to the literal next level, with more inventive level designs and the “warp room” format that would become a series mainstay. The ability to play as Coco adds an extra layer of fun to the game, which is never against a game’s favor. All in all, Cortex Strikes Back does what Crash does best and better.

1. Crash Bandicoot Warped (1998)

If Cortex Strikes Back upped the stakes for Crash, Warped completely blew them out of the water. After his humiliating defeat in the previous game, Doctor Cortex is back again, this time with the deranged Uka Uka tagging along. Once again, Crash and Coco must save the day, this time traveling through different time periods to stop the evil scientist. Can they save the day in time?

Warped manages to add to the format added last game and excel with it. The ability to travel to different time periods immerses the player in the action and adds to the fun. Overall, it’s the best game in the trilogy.