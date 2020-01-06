Tua Tagovailoa has declared for the 2020 NFL Draft. On Monday, January 6, the Alabama football star held a press conference to announce his decision. While there was some speculation that he could return to Tuscaloosa, Tagovailoa announced he would be moving on from the Crimson Tide to take his talents to the next level.

After an impressive start to his recovery from a serious hip injury which prematurely ended his college career, doctors believe the signal-caller will make a full recovery with some hope that he could suit up for his new team in 2020.

Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa Will Enter The 2020 #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/uDGGPyJq11 — InsideBamaRecruiting (@RTRnews) January 6, 2020

Throughout his career with the Crimson Tide, the Hawaii native has thrown for 7,442 yards and 87 touchdowns. He entered the year as a potential No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

