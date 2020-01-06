NFL Draft Order 2020: Top 24 Picks Officially Set

The NFL Playoffs continue to roll on with Wild Card Weekend in the books and living up to its name. Throughout the first round of the postseason, fans were treated to two overtime games, while two favorites — the New England Patriots and New Orleans Saints — were sent packing.

The four eliminated teams — New England, New Orleans, the Buffalo Bills, and Philadelphia Eagles — will now have time to look ahead and start planning for next season.

Following their eliminations, the NFL Draft order was updated with the first 24 picks of the 2020 draft now officially set.

Where is your favorite team set to pick in the upcoming draft?

A full look at the 2020 NFL Draft order can be seen below.

2020 NFL Draft Order

1. Cincinnati Bengals (2-14)

2. Washington Redskins (3-13)

3. Detroit Lions (3-12-1)

4. New York Giants (4-12)

5 Miami Dolphins (5-11)

6. Los Angeles Chargers (5-11)

7. Carolina Panthers (5-11)

8. Arizona Cardinals (5-10-1)

9. Jacksonville Jaguars (6-10)

10. Cleveland Browns (6-10)

11. New York Jets (7-9)

12. Las Vegas Raiders (7-9)

13. Indianapolis Colts (7-9)

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-9)

15. Denver Broncos (7-9)

16. Atlanta Falcons (7-9)

17. Dallas Cowboys (8-8)

18. Miami Dolphins (via Pittsburgh Steelers 8-8)

19. Las Vegas Raiders (via Chicago Bears 8-8)

20. Jacksonville Jaguars (via Los Angeles Rams 9-7)

21. Philadelphia Eagles (9-7)

22. Buffalo Bills (10-6)

23. New England Patriots (12-4)

24. New Orleans Saints (13-3)

*** picks 25 through 32 will be determined by order of playoff elimination

The 2020 NFL Draft will take place in Las Vegas, Nevada from April 23 to April 25. Las Vegas edged out bids from cities like Denver, Kansas City, Las Vegas, Nashville, and Cleveland/Canton.

In recent years, the NFL has strayed from tradition and moved the draft out of New York City, where it had been held for years.

In 2015, the NFL Draft moved to Chicago, Illinois which marked the first time since 1965 that the draft was held outside of New York City. It was held at Auditorium Theatre in Grant Part which marked the first draft to feature an outdoor component. The draft returned to Chicago in 2016 after the great reception a year prior. In 2017, the draft shifted to Philadelphia where it was held on the iconic Rocky Steps outside of the Philadelphia Museum of Art. It was the most attended draft in NFL history with more than 250,000 fans.

Then, in 2018, the draft was held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas and it marked more NFL first’s. It was the first time in history that the draft was held in the state of Texas, while also being the first draft to take place in an NFL stadium. The 2019 NFL Draft was held in Nashville, Tennessee.