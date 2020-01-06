NFL Betting Odds 2019: Opening Lines & Totals for Divisional Round

The NFL Playoffs roll on with the Divisional Round set to take place next weekend following a thrilling Wild Card Weekend across the league. When the opening round of the postseason was all said and done, fans got to enjoy two overtime games and three teams come away with road victories.

Now, it’s time to regroup for the next round as we look to finalize the AFC and NFC Championships.

On Saturday, January 11, the Divisional Round action begins with the Minnesota Vikings at San Francisco 49ers and Houston Texans at Baltimore Ravens.

The action will continue on Sunday, January 12, with the Houston Texans traveling to Arrowhead Stadium to take on the Kansas City Chiefs and the Seattle Seahawks heading to Lambeau Field for a clash with the Green Bay Packers.

In anticipation of next weekend’s games, the folks in Las Vegas took a look at the matchups and shared their opening lines and point totals for every game.

How do the oddsmakers see your favorite team’s chances ahead of the postseason?

A full look at the betting odds for the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs can be seen below, via BetOnline.ag.

NFL Playoffs Divisional Round Opening Lines & Totals

Minnesota Vikings at San Francisco 49ers

Minnesota Vikings +6

San Francisco 49ers -6 ½

Over/Under 45½

***Note: Opened up at SF -7.

Tennessee Titans at Baltimore Ravens

Tennessee Titans +9½

Baltimore Ravens -9½

Over/Under 49

Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs

Houston Texans +8

Kansas City Chiefs -8

Over/Under 49

Seattle Seahawks at Green Bay Packers

Seattle Seahawks +4

Green Bay Packers -4

Over/Under 46½

Super Bowl 54 will take place on Sunday, February 2, 2020, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. The championship game will air live on FOX with Joe Buck and Troy Aikman in the booth, while Erin Andrews, Kristina Pink, and Chris Myers provide updates from the sidelines.