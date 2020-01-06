Julian Castro Endorses Elizabeth Warren for President

Shortly after ending his bid for the Oval Office, Julian Castro has thrown his support behind one of the top Democratic presidential candidates. On Monday, January 6, the former mayor of San Antonio, Texas and Housing and Urban Development Secretary under Barack Obama released a video sharing his endorsement for Senator Elizabeth Warren.

“There’s one candidate I see who’s unafraid to fight like hell to make sure America’s promise will be there for everyone,” Castro said in the video. “Who will make sure that no matter where you live in America or where your family came from in the world, you have a path to opportunity too.

“That’s why I’m proud to endorse Elizabeth Warren for President.”

Castro gives Warren the highest-profile endorsement from a former candidate, and the move comes as no surprise with previous speculation that Castro could be near the top of a shortlist of potential vice presidential picks for the Massachusetts Senator.

“You know, I started my campaign off, and we lived true to the idea that we want an America where everyone counts,” Castro added. “It’s the same vision that I see in you, in your campaign, in the America that you would help bring about.”

Today I'm proud to endorse @ewarren for president. Elizabeth and I share a vision of America where everyone counts. An America where people⁠—not the wealthy or well-connected⁠—are put first. I'm proud to join her in the fight for big, structural change. pic.twitter.com/xDvMEKqpF3 — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) January 6, 2020

Warren immediately thanked Castro for the endorsement.

Thank you @JulianCastro for being a powerful voice, for proposing bold and progressive plans, and for using your campaign to help people who need it now. You made this race stronger—and you will continue to be a leader in our party and our country for many years to come. pic.twitter.com/SWlsDC9HcS — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) January 2, 2020

The next opportunity for Warren to jump in the polls will come during the January Democratic debate on Tuesday, January 14 at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa. Only five candidates have qualified for the debate at this time, including Warren, former Vice President Joe Biden, former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, and Senators Amy Klobuchar and Bernie Sanders.

Julian Castro Ethnicity & Heritage

Castro was born in San Antonio, Texas, along with his twin brother Joaquin. The 44-year-old is of Mexican descent and would become the first Mexican-American president in the country’s history. He was born on September 16, which is Mexican Independence Day. Castro’s mother, Maria “Rosie” Castro, is a Chicana activist who established the political party La Raza Unida and who previously ran for San Antonio City Council.

Julian Castro Bio

Born: September 16, 1974 (age 44)

Castro attended Thomas Jefferson High School in San Antonio and was very involved in sports. In fact, Castro had received a Division III scholarship offer from Trinity University to play tennis, but he ultimately decided to attend Stanford University where he earned a bachelor’s degree in political science and communications. Castro went on to obtain his Juris Doctor from Harvard Law School.

The political career of Castro began in 2001 when he was elected to the San Antonio City Council before going on to become mayor of his hometown. Frpm 2014-2017, Castro served as the 16th United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development under President Barack Obama and was the youngest member of the Obama cabinet.

Castro officially announced on January 12, 2019, that he was launching his campaign for the Democratic nomination for President of the United States in 2020.