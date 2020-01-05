Vikings vs Saints Live Stream: Watch NFL Playoffs Online

The Minnesota Vikings make the trip to the Superdome to take on the New Orleans Saints on Wild Card Weekend on Sunday, January 5. The NFC clash features two of the top running backs in the NFL as Vikings rusher Dalvin Cook and Alvin Kamara of the Saints prepare to battle it out.

The biggest difference between the two offenses, however, is the passing game of the Saints led by Drew Brees and record-breaking wide receiver Michael Thomas, who set the single-season receptions record in 2019.

If the Saints can come away on top, they will advance to take on the Green Bay Packers in the Divisional Round of the postseason on Sunday, January 12. If the Vikings can get the win on the road, they will travel to the West Coast on Saturday, January 11 to take on the San Francisco 49ers.

The Saints enter the Wild Card matchup against the Vikings as 7.5-point favorites.

All of the information you need to catch today’s game can be seen below.

Vikings vs Saints: Time, TV Channel & Viewing Details

Date: Sunday, January 5

Start Time: 1:30 P.M. EST

Location: Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana

Channel: Fox

Live Stream: Fox Sports Go

Betting Odds: New Orleans -7.5 | O/U: 49.5

How To Live Stream Vikings vs Saints Online

You can live stream today’s NFL Wild Card clash on the FOX Sports Go website. You will be required to log in with your cable provider information.

If you do not have a cable subscription, you can also live stream the game through Sling TV free trial.

How to Watch Vikings vs Saints On Your Tablet Or Mobile Device

You can live stream today’s NFL Wild card Weekend game on the FOX Sports Go app.

You can download the Fox Sports Go app on Google Play, Amazon, iTunes, and the Windows Store. The Fox Sports Go app is also available on the following devices: Apple TV, Roku, Google Chromecast, Android TV, Fire TV, and Xbox One.

How To Live Stream Vikings vs Saints Without Cable Subscription

