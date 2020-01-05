Seahawks vs Eagles Live Stream: Watch NFL Playoffs Online

The Seahawks vs Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, January 5 wraps up a busy Wild Card Weekend. Seattle and Philadelphia will be battling it out live on NBC as they look to punch their tickets to the Divisional Round of the postseason.

Seattle enters the game as slight 1.5-point favorites.

The Eagles are red hot after winning four consecutive games to secure the NFC East title, and their do-or-die mentality through the final month of the season could set them up for success.

“The last month, they have been playoff-type games for us,” head coach Doug Pederson said, via ESPN.com. “This team is battle-tested that way and we prepare that way.”

All of the information you need to watch the Wild Card clash on Sunday evening can be seen below.

Seahawks vs Eagles Viewing Details

Date: Sunday, January 5

Time: 4:40 p.m. ET

Location: Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

TV Channel: NBC

Spread: Seattle -1.5 | O/U: 45

How To Live Stream Seahawks vs Eagles Online

Your best bet for watching today’s game via a live stream is NBC Sports Live Extra. You will need your log-in and password information for your cable or satellite provider and you’re good to go.

If you don’t have access to a cable or satellite log-in, you can live stream Sunday Night Football online through DIRECTV NOW. DIRECTV offers a free seven-day trial, so you’ll receive a full seven days free before your paid membership begins. If you cancel your subscription within the week, you will not be charged. DIRECTV NOW is available on Desktop, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Chromecast.

If you don’t have access to a cable or satellite log-in, you can watch the game through Sling TV. Sling TV is service that allows subscribers to watch live and on-demand TV channels on TVs, computer or mobile device for a monthly fee. It’s just like a cable or satellite TV service, except it’s delivered over the internet. The service’s Orange package includes NBC and costs $20 a month, but you can sign up for a free seven-day trial. If you cancel your subscription within a week, you will not be charged. Once signed up, simply download the app for your computer to start watching.

Please note: NBC on Sling TV & DIRECTV NOW is only available in: Dallas-Ft. Worth, Chicago, Hartford-New Haven, L.A., Miami-Ft. Lauderdale, New York, Philadelphia, San Diego, San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose, Washington, D.C.

Watch Seahawks vs Eagles On Phone, Tablet Or Mobile

If you can’t watch today’s game on your TV or computer, NBC has you covered with their NBC Sports app. As long as you have a cable or satellite provider, you can download the app for free in the App Store, the Google Play store, or the Windows Store.

You can also watch the game on the Sling app. Sign up for a free Sling trial and download their app from the App store or Google Play store. There is also a Sling app for Apple TV, Xbox One, Roku, Chromecast, and Amazon Fire TV.

DIRECTV also has a DIRECTV NOW app on App Store and Google Play store where you can watch Sunday Night Football for free if you sign up for the seven-day trial and cancel it before the trial period ends.