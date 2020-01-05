Hillary Clinton Lands Historic Gig at Northern Ireland College

Hillary Clinton is continuing to add to her resume. The former U.S. Senator, Secretary of State, and First Lady will be making history as the first-ever female chancellor of Queen’s University in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

The university announced the news this week.

Clinton will serve as the university’s chancellor — the 11th in its history — for a five-year term. However, the role is largely ceremonial but she will help advise staff and attend graduations, according to the job description on the school’s official website.

“I am delighted that Queen’s has chosen Hillary Clinton to be its new Chancellor. Secretary Clinton has made a considerable contribution to Northern Ireland and as an internationally recognized leader will be an incredible advocate for Queen’s and an inspirational role model for the Queen’s community,” Stephen Prenter, chair of the university’s Senate, said in a statement from the university.

Clinton previously received an honorary doctorate from Queen’s University in October 2018.

The former presidential candidate will not be paid for the job.

“It is a great privilege to become the Chancellor of Queen’s University, a place I have great fondness for and have grown a strong relationship with over the years,” she said. “The University is making waves internationally for its research and impact and I am proud to be an ambassador and help grow its reputation for excellence.”

In an announcement from Queen’s University, Clinton’s main roles were described as “presiding at degree congregations, ambassador, and advisor, available to the Queen’s University Chancellor and senior management as a sounding board and to provide counsel and guidance. ”

Clinton will also act as an advisor to the vice-chancellor Prof Ian Greer, according to BBC.