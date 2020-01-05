Update: Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones officially confirmed that the franchise would not be renewing the contract of head coach Jason Garrett, putting an end to any speculation that he could return to the sidelines for the 2020-21 NFL season.

“We are extremely grateful to Jason Garrett for his more than 20 years of service to the Dallas Cowboys as a player, assistant coach, and head coach,” Jones said in a statement. “He is, and always will remain, a cherished member of the Dallas Cowboys family and his contributions to the organization are greatly appreciated.”

Cowboys’ announcement that Jason Garrett will not return: pic.twitter.com/Mx3p0MHfUw — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 5, 2020

Original Story: By all accounts, Jason Garrett’s time as head coach of the Dallas Cowboys has come to an end. According to the latest reports, Garrett is refusing to acknowledge that Jerry Jones and the Cowboys are set to move on from him as head coach moving forward.

Jay Glazer of FOX Sports reported the news during FOX NFL Sunday that Garrett and the Cowboys are headed towards a messy breakup.

The Cowboys have been interviewing potential replacements for Garrett — most notably former Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy and former Cincinnati Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis — but Garrett wants to continue being in the mix for the job.

“Never seen anything like it,” Glazer said on FOX NFL Sunday, as transcribed by the New York Post. “Because Jason Garrett, they’ve gone to him now multiple times this week to say, ‘OK, you’re out as the head coach.’ And he says, ‘Hold on, don’t do it yet, I still want to be considered for this.’ And every time they do it, say, ‘We’re moving on, we’re starting to interview other people’ … They have to tell Jason Garrett, ‘No, you’re gone, we’re moving on.’”

Garrett’s contract with the Cowboys is set to expire on January 14 and there has been no indication that the team plans on renewing his deal after they failed to make the postseason yet again.

Unfortunately for Garrett, despite his best efforts, it is highly unlikely that Jones and company will reverse course and accept him back on the sidelines.

A full look at the betting odds can be seen below, via BetOnline.ag.

Dallas Cowboys Next Head Coach Betting Odds

Josh McDaniels 3/1

Robert Saleh 4/1

Lincoln Riley 5/1

Greg Roman 6/1

Urban Meyer 6/1

Eric Bienemy 7/1

Matt Rhule 7/1

Dan Mullen 10/1

Gary Kubiak 10/1

Mike Zimmer 10/1

Jim Harbaugh 12/1

