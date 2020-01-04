NFL Playoffs Infographic 2020: Which Team is Each State Rooting For?

The NFL Playoffs are set to begin, so fans of teams that may have missed out on the postseason will be looking for a team to adopt. But which of the 12 playoff teams will get the most support from outside fan bases? Luckily, we have an infographic to give us the answers.

The folks over at SportsInsider.com analyzed Twitter data and hashtags to show the most commonly supported NFL Playoff team by state.

When it was all said and done, the Buffalo Bills were the most popular team with support in 7 states.

The postseason action kicks off on Wild Card Weekend on Saturday, January 4 with an AFC doubleheader featuring the Buffalo Bills vs. Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans vs. New England Patriots.

On Sunday, January 5, the NFC takes center stage with the Minnesota Vikings vs. New Orleans Saints and Seattle Seahawks vs. Philadelphia Eagles.

Now, who will each state be rooting for as the postseason progresses?

Here is the full breakdown by team:

Buffalo Bills – 7 states

Kansas City Chiefs – 6 states

New England Patriots – 6 states

Baltimore Ravens – 5 states

Green Bay Packers – 5 states

Philadelphia Eagles – 5 states

Seattle Seahawks – 4 states

San Francisco 49ers – 4 states

Minnesota Vikings – 3 states

New Orleans Saints – 3 states

Tennessee Titans – 1 state

Houston Texans – 1 state

Super Bowl 54 will take place on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. The championship game will air live on FOX with Joe Buck and Troy Aikman in the booth, while Erin Andrews, Kristina Pink, and Chris Myers provide updates from the sidelines.

The full television schedule and list of announcer pairings for the remainder of Wild Card Weekend of the NFL Playoffs can be seen below, via Awful Announcing.

NFL Wild Card Weekend Announcer Schedule

Saturday, January 4

Buffalo at Houston, ABC/ESPN 4:35 p.m.

Announcers: Joe Tessitore, Booger McFarland & Lisa Salters

Radio/Westwood One: Tom McCarthy, Rod Woodson & Hub Arkush

Streaming Info: WatchESPN, ESPN+, Yahoo, NFL

Tennessee at New England, CBS 8:15 p.m.

Announcers: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo & Tracy Wolfson

Radio/Westwood One: Mike Tirico, Tony Boselli & Laura Okmin

Streaming Info: CBS All-Access, Yahoo, NFL

Sunday, January 5

Minnesota at New Orleans, FOX 1:05 p.m.

Announcers: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews & Chris Myers

Radio/Westwood One: Kevin Kugler, Jason Taylor & Scott Kaplan

Streaming Info: FOX Sports app, Yahoo, NFL

Seattle at Philadelphia, NBC 4:40 p.m.

Announcers: Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth & Michelle Tafoya

Radio/Westwood One: Kevin Harlan, Brian Griese & Ross Tucker

Streaming Info: NBC Sports Live, Yahoo, NFL