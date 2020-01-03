NFL Super Bowl 54 Betting Odds: Early Favorites Released

The race for Super Bowl 54 is set to officially kick off in 24 hours with Wild Card Weekend of the NFL Playoffs beginning on Saturday, January 4 with an AFC doubleheader featuring the Buffalo Bills vs. Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans vs. New England Patriots.

On Sunday, January 5, the NFC takes center stage with the Minnesota Vikings vs. New Orleans Saints and Seattle Seahawks vs. Philadelphia Eagles.

Ahead of the start of the postseason, the oddsmakers in Las Vegas shared their early picks for the frontrunners for the Super Bowl 54 MVP Award.

Super Bowl 54 will take place on Sunday, February 2, 2020, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. The championship game will air live on FOX with Joe Buck and Troy Aikman in the booth, while Erin Andrews, Kristina Pink, and Chris Myers provide updates from the sidelines.

A full look at the early Super Bowl 54 MVP Award can be seen below, via BetOnline.ag.

Super Bowl 54 MVP Betting Odds

Lamar Jackson (Ravens) 11/4

Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs) 5/1

Drew Brees (Saints) 8/1

Jimmy Garoppolo (49ers) 8/1

Aaron Rodgers (Packers) 14/1

Tom Brady (Patriots) 16/1

Alvin Kamara (Saints) 20/1

Michael Thomas (Saints) 20/1

Aaron Jones (Packers) 25/1

George Kittle (49ers) 33/1

Mark Ingram (Ravens) 33/1

Russell Wilson (Seahawks) 33/1

Travis Kelce (Chiefs) 33/1

Tyreek Hill (Chiefs) 33/1

Carson Wentz (Eagles) 40/1

Damien Williams (Chiefs) 40/1

Julian Edelman (Patriots) 40/1

Sony Michel (Patriots) 40/1

Dalvin Cook (Vikings) 50/1

Davante Adams (Packers) 50/1

Jared Cook (Saints) 50/1

Kirk Cousins (Vikings) 50/1

Mark Andrews (Ravens) 50/1

Marquise Brown (Ravens) 50/1

Miles Saunders (Eagles) 50/1

Nick Bosa (49ers) 50/1

Raheem Mostert (49ers) 50/1

DeAndre Hopkins (Texans) 66/1

Derrick Henry (Titans) 66/1

Deshaun Watson (Texans) 66/1

Emmanuel Sanders (49ers) 66/1

James White (Patriots) 66/1

LeSean McCoy (Chiefs) 66/1

Marshawn Lynch (Seahawks) 66/1

Stefon Diggs (Vikings) 66/1

Taysom Hill (Saints) 66/1

Adam Thielen (Vikings) 80/1

Deebo Samuel (49ers) 80/1

Josh Allen (Bills) 80/1

Ryan Tannehill (Titans) 80/1

Tyler Lockett (Seahawks) 80/1

Zach Ertz (Eagles) 80/1

Carlos Hyde (Texans) 100/1

D.K. Metcalf (Seahawks) 100/1

Duke Johnson (Texans) 100/1

Gus Edwards (Ravens) 100/1

Jimmy Graham (Packers) 100/1

Kyle Rudolph (Vikings) 100/1

Rex Burkhead (Patriots) 100/1

Sammy Watkins (Chiefs) 100/1

Stephon Gilmore (Patriots) 100/1