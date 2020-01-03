Tensions in the Middle East escalated late Thursday/early Friday, January 3 when Iran military leader Qassem Soleimani was killed during a targeted airstrike by United States military forces in Baghdad, Iraq.

Deputy-commander of the Iraqi-based pro-Iran People’s Mobilization Forces Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, his son Mohammad al-Shibani, Brigadier General Hussein Jafari Nia, Major-General Hadi Taremi were ​also killed in the precision strike.

Following the killing of Soleimani, Iraqi TV station AhadTV released a video that shows the moment Soleimani and his associates were killed by four missiles fired from an American Reaper drone.

Here is the video:

The exact moment that Quds commander Qassem Soleimani and his associates were killed in the US airstrike at Baghdad airport was captured on closed circuit video that showed a blinding flash and blazing debris hurtling skyward. pic.twitter.com/Q1cq4KA00t https://t.co/7z5jUt5iUp — Atlantide (@Atlantide4world) January 3, 2020

“At the direction of the President, the U.S. military has taken decisive defensive action to protect U.S. personnel abroad by killing Qasem Soleimani, the head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps-Quds Force, a US-designated Foreign Terrorist Organization,” the White House said in an official statement following the attack.

Donald Trump also commented on the airstrike with a series of tweets on Twitter saying, “General Qassem Soleimani has killed or badly wounded thousands of Americans over an extended period of time, and was plotting to kill many more…but got caught! He was directly and indirectly responsible for the death of millions of people, including the recent large number of PROTESTERS killed in Iran itself.

“While Iran will never be able to properly admit it, Soleimani was both hated and feared within the country. They are not nearly as saddened as the leaders will let the outside world believe. He should have been taken out many years ago!

“The United States has paid Iraq Billions of Dollars a year, for many years. That is on top of all else we have done for them. The people of Iraq don’t want to be dominated & controlled by Iran, but ultimately, that is their choice. Over the last 15 years, Iran has gained more and more control over Iraq, and the people of Iraq are not happy with that. It will never end well!”

